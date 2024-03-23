“You look like Jenny McCarthy” - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn’s new look sparks comparisons with Two and a Half Men actress

Alex Rodriguez's fitness model girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, recently uploaded a set of pictures showcasing her new look.

Her blonde haircut resembled a lot like Jenny McCarthy's from the show Two and a Half Men. The character's name in the show is Courtney, who, along with Teddy Leopold, tries to thug the Harper family, involving Charlie, Alan, Jake and Evelyn Harper.

"You look like Jenny McCarthy," wrote one fan.

Here are some of the top reactions;

Alex Rodriguez previously described his ideal companion as having a knack for fitness and healthy habits.

He met Jaclyn Cordeiro in 2022 after his previous relationship with pop star Jennifer Lopez ran its course. A-Rod introduced Cordeiro to his daughters, Ella and Natasha, in a picture all four had clicked on Christmas Eve in 2022.

Jaclyn Cordeiro is a fitness model based out of Windsor, Canada, and runs a fitness studio and a six-week program that's available via her fitness website. She has garnered a lot of attention in recent years as a one-stop-shop remedy for holistic and body development.

Both Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend are fitness freak. This change in A-Rod's life and thought process came after he admitted to using PED in 2013.

He was handed a 211-game suspension that saw him sit out the entirety of the 2014 season. But now a new and revitalized Rodriguez has been professing against the usage of such drugs and practicing a healthy lifestyle.

Alex Rodriguez is set to become part owners of a NBA and WNBA team

Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is a full-fledged businessman now and recently submitted his final bid in company with Marc Lore to claim another 40% stake in the Minessota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx, having already claimed 40% stakes earlier.

After the Carlyle group backed out of a $300 million investment before the Mar. 29 deadline to acquire both teams, A-Rod and Marc Lore found another suitor, Dyal Capital Partners stepped in to back the duo with the remainig funds required to buy out the basketball teams.

Alex Rodriguez and Lore submitted the financial documents for the buyout of the Timberwolves and the Lynx to the Basketball Association well before the Mar. 29 deadline.

They are waiting for the acceptance of the deal that would make the Yankees legend a major team owner.

