“You look like trash right now” - Stephen A. Smith brutally roasts New York Yankees over second-half slump

Stephen A. Smith roasted the New York Yankees over their recent play on ESPN's "First Take." Smith did not hold back how he felt about the team's second-half slump. Smith even compared the Yankees to garbage. Here's a look at the full clip of Stephen A. Smith's rant.

"Stephen A. Smith just absolutely roasted the Yankees. 'The Yankees, you look like trash right now. You look like flat out trash. You're worse than how it smells in the sewers in the Bronx. And I was born in the Bronx.

"'I know what the h**l I'm talking about. I've taken the D-Train many times in my life. I got family on Webster Avenue for crying out loud! You're straight garbage!'" - Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "First Take" via Talkin' Yanks

The Yankees have been in a rut since the All-Star break, going 8-17 since this point. The Yankees have averaged just 3.68 runs per game, compared to 7.5 runs per game in the 15 games leading up to the break.

The Yankees offense has not been the only problem. The team's ERA in the second half is 4.08. Part of this may have to do with trading away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who provided stability in the back of the rotation.

Since being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, Montgomery has pitched 11 scoreless innings in two games started for St. Louis.

Stretches like these are bound to happen within the course of the 162-game season, but the team needs to find a way out soon before things start to pile up. With the Yankees still maintaining a nine-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East, it will be critical for the Yankees to find their stride with the playoffs soon approaching.

Overall, while the stretch of play is concerning, the Yankees have plenty of breathing room to be able to bounce back strong ahead of the playoffs.

New York Yankees: What's on Tap?

The New York Yankees face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in the final game of a three-game series tonight. Following their series with Tampa, the team will play host to the Toronto Blue Jays for a four-game weekend series.

With the Yankees' recent skid, this upcoming series with Toronto will be critical for the team to get back on track before the Blue Jays can catch them in the standings.

