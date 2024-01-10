“You lost me at Boone” “Tanking season incoming” - Yankees fans not amused as team announces 2024 coaching staff

The New York Yankees have announced their coaching staff for the season. There have been a few changes, though perhaps not the ones the fan base wanted, as the team fell to an 82-80 record last season. Nevertheless, it's a new team that has hopes of doing better.

Expand Tweet

The staff includes:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Boone, manager

Brad Ausmus, bench coach

Matt Blake, pitching coach

Mike Harkey, bullpen coach

Desi Druschel, assistant pitching coach

James Rowson, hitting coach

Casey Dykes and Pat Roessler, assistant hitting coaches

Luis Rojas, third base coach

Travis Chapman, first base coach

Tanner Swanson, Director of Catching

Some familiar faces are returning, while a few new people have joined the Bronx Bombers to try and help them return to their former glory. Unfortunately, it's not a staff that inspires a ton of hope with the fan base.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Clearly, fans are none too pleased with the coaching staff, mostly with its leader. Manager Aaron Boone missed the playoffs for the first time last year since taking over as manager, and many believe it was his fault. Nevertheless, Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner are keeping him for at least the final year of his contract.

Yankees didn't fire Aaron Boone

As the New York Yankees tumbled down the stretch last year, fans wanted change. They wanted Brian Cashman, the general manager, to be fired and others wanted Aaron Boone, the manager, to be fired. Some wanted both gone, but neither were fired.

Aaron Boone was brought back for another year

They remain commited to Boone, and the players do, too. Aaron Judge gave him a vote of confidence late in the 2023 season, and he's still going to be around to manage when the 2024 season begins.

The team last year had a lot of faults, not all of which have been addressed this offseason. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the team does if they struggle again in 2024. It's not a position this storied franchise is particularly familar with, so they are probably hoping things turn around in a big way this season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.