“You make this look so effortless” - Olivia Dunne's dazzling flexibility steals the show, leaves fans stunned with LSU star's abilities

Olivia Dunne, a senior on the LSU gymnastics team, continued to captivate fans with her dazzling flexibility and abilities. In a recent showcase of her skills during a practice session, Dunne left spectators stunned with her effortless beam work, further solidifying her status as a sensation.

Dunne, known in the baseball world for being the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Paul Skenes, has been a trailblazer on and off the mat.

Beyond her contributions to LSU’s gymnastics success, she has built an impressive social media presence, amassing over 15 million followers and securing a seven-figure salary. Balancing her roles as a gymnast and influencer, Dunne appears committed to making her final collegiate season the best one yet.

"You make this look so effortless," one fan commented.

In a recent social media update, Olivia Dunne shared a glimpse of her beam practice, showcasing the precision and grace that have become synonymous with her performances. The video, accompanied by the caption "beam work :) #gymnastics #lsu #tumbling," offered a peek into the intense preparation leading up to LSU’s gymnastics competitions.

"Perfect 10!!!" another fan added.

Dunne’s LSU Tigers prove true contenders after second meet of the season

LSU, which finished No. 4 last season, has high standards for the season. In their second meet, the team exceeded expectations, breaking the 197.000 mark on Saturday in Utah. Despite facing tough competition, including No. 2 Utah and No. 12 UCLA, LSU showcased its prowess, narrowly losing to No. 1 Oklahoma by a mere 0.900.

In their second meet, Dunne’s LSU Tigers exceeded expectations, breaking the 197.000 mark on the national stage on Saturday in Utah.

The highlight of the competition was the LSU bars team’s performance in the last rotation, achieving a score of 49.650. This not only marked the team’s best score on bars on the road, but also stood as the third-best bar score in LSU history.

