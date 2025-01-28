"You can't miss the Kyle Tuckers, the Juan Sotos" - Pirates ace Paul Skenes on keeping track of team's off-season signings

Paul Skenes was the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he picked up that award on Jan. 25. While Skenes was in New York City, he sat down with the "Foul Territory" podcast to discuss several things baseball-related.

Near the end of the podcast (8:43), Skenes was asked whether or not he keeps track of the free agent transactions taking place throughout the league.

"Because, now this is, you know, you're part of this team now. So you're keeping track of off season moves. Okay. Oh, the Cubs just got Kyle Tucker. Like, are you keeping? Obviously, you know it. But are you like a fan of it? Because it affects your life and your season coming up.

"More so just within our team. Obviously, you can't miss the Tuckers, the Sotos, those transactions. I think I have a little bit greater feel for what's going on, but still, there are some things."

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been relatively quiet throughout the free agency period, but they are also not in a position to make any big moves as a franchise. Paul Skenes is going to have to face both Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker in the National League, making his job harder.

He did go on to say that there was one move this offseason that caught him off guard.

"I had no idea we were going to make that trade with the Guardians and that kind of thing. There's some things that still surprise me, but I'm definitely more in tune and more interested in it."

Paul Skenes discusses MLB legends he'd like to face

The "Foul Territory" podcast on Tuesday wasn't all about Paul Skenes and the current state of Major League Baseball, as he was asked some unique questions as well. For instance, Skenes was asked for a list of players that he wishes he could have pitched to (11:23).

"Yeah, Barry's up there. I think just for the history of the game, the Babe Ruths, Lou Gehrigs. Yeah. I'm probably just going to throw (splinkers)."

Paul Skenes has good enough stuff that he could pitch to anyone in Major League Baseball history. His 2024 rookie campaign was better than the Pirates could have hoped, but now they need him to continue to stay healthy and dominate.

