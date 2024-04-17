“You need to relax a little bit” - MLB Analyst comments on Oli Marmol’s rude interaction with A's security guard during game incident

Monday night was a 3-1 victory for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics, however, an unforeseen incident during the game had Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol surrounded in controversy.

In the seventh inning, after the Athletics recorded an inning-ending double play, the Cardinals wanted to check if Brendan Donovan was safe on second base. Marmol was signaling his bench coach Daniel Descalso about the challenge when a security official got in their way.

Marmol tried to stop the man trying to move him by grabbing his collar while looking at Descalso. Because of the delay amid the incident, the Cardinals missed the deadline to ask for the play to be reviewed.

Marmol walked toward the umpire, pointing at the security guard who also raised his hand admitting he had blocked the manager. However, the umpire didn’t change their decision after the Cardinals manager missed the deadline.

Reactions are pouring in on the incident, including one from former Oakland Athletics player-turned-analyst Trevor Plouffe.

Speaking about his time with the Oakland Athletics’s security guard, Plouffe said:

“That’s my boy right there. That’s a former police officer who works at the A’s at the Coliseum had many conversations with him. When the timeout is called that’s his job is to walkout onto the field to make sure everything is okay.”

“And Oli is like putting his arm out and grabbing him and acting like it was his fault. Like, relax a little bit, Oli. I think that’s my biggest takeaway here for Oli Marmol. You need to relax a little bit,” he added.

Sonny Gray marked his 100th career win against the Oakland A’s

Besides the security guard incident, Monday’s game also featured Sonny Gray’s 100th career win. The feat was achieved at the Oakland Coliseum, where he recorded his first career milestone.

Over 10 years ago on Jackie Robinson Day, Gray got his first career win at the Coliseum.

"To get his first win here, 100 here, it's pretty cool," Oakland A’s manager Oliver Marmol said (via MLB.com).

Gray started his 2024 season late due to a hamstring injury and hasn’t given any runs or walks in the 11 innings he has pitched so far. During the offseason, he signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

