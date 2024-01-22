"You don't pay a closer $19,000,000 a year in rebuilding mode" - MLB analyst says Astros have declared intent to compete with Josh Hader signing

Josh Hader’s free agency was one of the biggest talking points this offseason. Thanks to the Houston Astros, the Hader sweepstakes are now officially over.

On Friday, the Astros signed Hader to a five-year, $95 million deal. It’s a move that many found surprising, given that the Astros weren’t prominently present in the Hader rumor mill until only a few days ago.

The Astros have several high-profile contracts, like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, that are due to expire after 2024. Kyle Tucker is due to enter free agency after 2025. So, the Astros team could look drastically different in two years, and a rebuilding phase may be in the cards.

However, signing Hader is a signal of intent to compete, according to former Mets GM-turned-MLB analyst Steve Phillips. According to him, signing Josh Hader signals the Astros’ desire to remain a contender, even if they lose a few big names over the next couple of years.

In a recent appearance on the MLB Network Radio, Phillips said,

“It is a statement that they're not going to go into a rebuild if they lose Bregman, Altuve and Tucker. Right. Bregman and Altuve have a year left, Tucker I think has two years of control. But at some point, you know, his payday is coming, and it seems like, as a Boras client, he’s not going to negotiate before the free agency.

“And so, the Astros could look a lot different, but this is a deal that says ‘we’re going to compete for the next five years.’ You don’t pay a closer $19 million dollars a year in rebuilding mode. So I think it’s a bit of a statement about direction for the Astros. That’s worthy of noting.”

Astros manager Joe Espada spoke with Ryan Pressly after Josh Hader signing

Like a true professional, Ryan Pressly has embraced the Astros' decision to sign Josh Hader with open arms. Pressly has come up clutch for the Astros several times during his tenure, which is why Hader’s signing came as a bit of a surprise to some.

However, Astros manager Joe Espada highlighted Pressly’s professionalism, and how he is willing to share closing duties with one of the MLB’s best. Speaking at the Astros FanFest (per The Athletic’s Chandler Rome), Espada said:

"Pressly is all in… He’s like, 'Joe, I understand. We want to win. This guy’s one of the best pitchers available, and I understand.' He’s excited. I’m excited. Everyone is excited."

With the addition of Josh Hader, the Astros make a case for having the best closing staff in the American League, if not the entirety of MLB. Hader’s arrival will make Kendall Graveman’s absence easier to navigate through for the AL West champs.

