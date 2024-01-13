“You’re an athlete but aren’t allowed to ski" - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne turns ski resort standstill into Tiktok comedy

Olivia Dunne and fellow LSU Tigers teammates recently traveled to a ski resort for a break before the preseason clashes. They will eventually appear at the NCAA gymnastics championship, which will be held in Nashville, TN, in April 2024.

The next stop on the LSU gymnastics team schedule was Salt Lake City, where they recently visited. The team is hoping for more momentum after defeating Ohio State to get its first victory. In doing so, the athletes' and the relevant authorities' health have been given first importance. According to Dunne's most current update, the factor has limitations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One more year til im shredding the slopes" - livvy

Before the meet, Livvy shared a glimpse of their Utah stop on her TikTok. Following a lighthearted clip on the snow, Livvy was shown to be standing with her fellow teammates in a ski resort. All they did was stand sulking during the TikTok act, as they were not permitted to ski.

"POV: You’re an athlete at a ski resort but aren’t allowed to ski" livvy

In the video, Dunne is gazing at the skiing sights ahead while standing near two other athletes. Setting health as a top priority is crucial for Livvy, who was sidelined by an ailment for most of the previous season. She is 21, in her senior year and was carrying the expectations of many last season.

Olivia Dunne is gearing up for her final appearance in the NCAA gymnastics championships

The 21-year-old LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is leading the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championship. Dunne expressed her joy on Instagram after the Tigers defeated Ohio State in their season-opening game with a score of 196.975-196.775.

The gymnast's incredible year goes beyond the training area. Dunne, who has amassed over 12 million Instagram and TikTok followers, made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut last spring. She will be included in the 2024 edition, Portugal being the location of her first photo shoot.

Expand Tweet

LSU Tigers' senior Livvy was the first to counsel fellow students when the NCAA imposed the NIL rule two years ago. From there, she quickly became the highest-paid female collegiate athlete and will now partake in her ultimate NCAA gymnastics championship.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.