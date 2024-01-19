"You're a blind motherf****r" - When Chipper Jones got fined for losing his cool at umpire Jerry Meals over a questionable call

Chipper Jones is one of the best third basemen to ever lace them up. He was among the most beloved players in Atlanta Braves history and one of the most feared hitters of his generation. Jones was a key member of the Atlanta Braves 1995 World Series-winning squad, which helped him build one of the best resumes of the 1990s.

The hard-hitting third baseman was as fierce of a competitor on the field as there was during his era. Chipper Jones was known to share a piece of his mind, which came from his competitive edge. This edge helped him reach the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but it also led him to a few run-ins during his playing career.

One such run-in was documented in a book about Jones' MLB career titled Ballplayer, written by Chipper and Carroll Rogers Walton. The incident occurred early in Chipper's career, with the future All-Star playing shortstop. During a stolen base attempt by Ellis Burks, Jones claimed to have tagged Burks on the sliding play, but home plate umpire Jerry Meals called him safe.

Jones explained that at the time of the play in question, he had recorded no hits, and the Colorado Rockies were crushing the Atlanta Braves. At first, he kept his cool, but when Jones' teammate told him that Meals said Chipper had missed the tag, he lost his mind.

"You're a blind motherf****r," he shouted at Meals.

As a result of the run-in with Meals, the young infielder was fined from the MLB.

A look at the career achievements of Chipper Jones

The first overall pick in the 1990 MLB Draft of the Atlanta Braves, Jones became one of the top players in franchise history. The native of DeLand, Florida, spent his entire 19-year MLB career with the Braves, helping the team win the 1995 World Series against the Cleveland Indians (Guardians).

"The only switch-hitter to hit .300 from both sides of the plate as well being one of only four third basemen with 2,000 hits,500 doubles,300 homers and 1,200 RBI's in MLB History:Chipper Jones.#MLB #Braves" - @SportsTradingC4

Over his 19 seasons in the MLB, Jones racked up a whopping 2,726 hits, 468 home runs, 1,619, runs, 1,623 RBIs, and 150 stolen bases. He finished his career with a .303 batting average, a .529 slugging percentage, and a .401 on-base percentage.

