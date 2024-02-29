"You’re in the denial stage" - MLB fans troll analyst Ben Verlander in wake of Shohei Ohtani marriage news

The MLB universe woke up to surprising news on Thursday as two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani announced that he had gotten married to someone in his native Japan. The Los Angeles Dodgers' new superstar took to social media to share the news of his marriage.

Expand Tweet

In a heartfelt post on his Instagram page, Shohei Ohtani announced that he was not only starting a new chapter in his MLB career but also his personal life. Although he did not post any photos of his partner, the Japanese superstar confirmed that he had indeed gotten married and shared his excitement about the news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Ohtani has been the talk of the MLB since last season with his then-pending free agency, many fans were surprised by the news that the superstar had gotten married. Many fans shared encouraging and heartfelt words for the two-way sensation, wishing him happiness and luck in his personal life.

Expand Tweet

However, the former Los Angeles Angels superstar was not the only person that MLB fans took to social media to wish well. A number of fans from across the globe sent messages on social media to MLB analyst Ben Verlander, who many feel is Ohtani's biggest fan and supporter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The playful teasing of Ben Verlander over the news that Ohtani had gotten married elicited a number of humorous responses from fans. Many fans poked fun at Verlander, saying that he was in the denial stage after the analyst said that he was doing okay in the wake of the Shohei Ohtani marriage news. Others cracked jokes saying that there are other Othanis in the sea.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ben, who is in fact the brother of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, even posted pictures of his partner to let fans know that he is doing okay. Naturally, the internet jumped on this post and continued to worry about Ben's well-being after Ohtani's post.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ben Verlander drew the ire of fans when he called Shohei Ohtani the most important signing in Dodgers history

Ben Verlander has had a long history with Ohtani, with many fans believing that the analyst is biased in the slugger's favor. One of his most controversial moments came this offseason when he called the Los Angeles Dodgers' signing of Ohtani the most important in franchise history.

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, many fans across the MLB clapped back at Verlander, as many believe that Jackie Robinson is not only the most important signing in Dodgers history but MLB history. This only led to more fans fueling the connection between Ben Verlander and Shohei Ohtani.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.