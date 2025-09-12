  • home icon
  • “You’re going to win” - President Donald Trump rallies Yankees with motivating clubhouse speech ahead of Tigers game on 9/11 anniversary

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 12, 2025 01:33 GMT
MLB: Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
President Donald Trump rallies Yankees with motivating clubhouse speech ahead of Tigers game on 9/11 anniversary - Source: Imagn

President Donald Trump attended the New York Yankees' game against the Detroit Tigers on the 24th anniversary of 9/11 on Thursday. Trump visited the Yankees clubhouse to meet the players and rally them before the series finale.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, Trump became the third president to attend a Yankees game. Yankees co-owner Hal Steinbrenner and president Randy Levine were alongside Trump as he was shown on the screen during the national anthem.

With the Yankees fighting for a postseason spot, Trump delivered a rally cry during his clubhouse visit, reminiscing about his time with late owner George Steinbrenner.

"George Steinbrenner was a great friend of mine, the whole family, it's a great family. Randy is wonderful, and I gotta say, you're gonna win. George used to go, for some reason, I don't know what it was, we won every time I came. Randy, is that right.
"Every time we came, we'd win a game. He'd call me. You think that was easy, sitting with him for a game, it wasn't. It was brutal. You were exhausted at the end, but he won. And you're going to win. You're going to go all the way. You'll get in the playoff, and I think we'll start — how about tonight? We'll start from tonight, and you're going to do well."
Yankees start strong after Donald Trump's rallying cry

The Yankees lost the first two games of the series against the Tigers with the offense faltering for an abysmal 23-3 scoreline. However, Donald Trump's rallying cry seemingly got the team fired up for the series finale.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who met and shook hands with Trump before the game, struck his 360th career home run in the first inning to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The reigning AL MVP went deep for a second time, tying Yankees icon Joe DiMaggio on the all-time list. The Bronx Bombers led 9-1 at the end of the sixth inning.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

