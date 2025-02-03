"You're not gonna forget about Bryce Harper overnight" - When Frank Thomas predicted Juan Soto, Victor Robles would eventually replace $330M star

The Washington Nationals have had several great talents represent the team over the last decade, none more so than two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper.

Harper was drafted by the Nationals in 2010 and made his MLB debut in 2012, winning the NL Rookie of the Year award the same season. He was named the NL MVP in 2015 and earned six All-Star selections in his stint with the team till 2018.

While the Nationals tried to bring Harper back in his free agency, the Philadelphia Phillies signed him for a then MLB-record 13-year, $330 million contract in March 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Harper moved to Philadelphia, the Nations unearthed two talented sluggers, Juan Soto and Victory Robles. Soto finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year votings behind Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2018 and had the Nationals fans excited for next season.

Trending

In conversation with FOX Sports in April 2019, Chicago White Sox legend Frank Thomas talked about Soto and Robles eventually replacing Bryce Harper in Washington.

He said (2:00 onwards):

"In due time. But you're not going to forget about a Bryce Hopper overnight. This guy's a franchise player in his prime, and you lost him in free agency, but that lineup is still tough. They still have a lot of length; I think it'll be fun if they pitch well; they're still going to be in this playoff race. Soto could end up being a superstar, Robles could end up being a superstar, and then you cut your losses because you're thinking, 'Hey, we got lucky.'"

Juan Soto proved Frank Thomas right after a stellar 2019

Frank Thomas' assumption about Juan Soto came true as the young outfielder was a crucial part of the Nationals' World Series-winning team in 2019, the first in franchise history.

Soto led the team in home runs and hits that year and was also the recipient of the prestigious Babe Ruth Award for his solid postseason with five home runs (three in the World Series) and 14 RBIs.

He reportedly turned down several extension offers from the Nationals, including a mega 15-year, $440 million deal in 2022. He was traded to the San Diego Padres in August of that year and was moved on to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2024 season.

The four-time All-Star had a career-best season with the Yankees in 2024 and came close to adding a second World Series ring. However, following defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Soto walked into free agency and signed a record-breaking $765 million deal with the New York Mets this offseason.

He has indeed become the superstar Frank Thomas predicted, although, not in Washington.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback