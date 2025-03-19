"You're gonna wash Lance's underwear for the next decade" - Lance Lynn & wife Dymin get into hilarious banter about their married life

Former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn and his wife Dymin Lynn co-host the podcast Dymin in the Rough on YouTube, where they discuss their lives and more. The couple describes the show as one in which they share the "highs, lows, & hilarious moments of MLB life."

On Tuesday's episode of the podcast, Lynn delivered an unfiltered and humorous take on her life alongside the veteran MLB pitcher.

"We already know that I'm a codependent little b*tch, and I like having my man around, okay? I'm very self-aware. That's fine," Dymin Lee said. "There are independent b*tch*s out there that are like, 'Hey, you're harshing my mellow. You go to work, I'll go to work. Bye.' And that works for them. That's all I meant."

Speaking about her life she said:

"But I will say, as a person who graduated college and was dating you and really thought, it's my turn to make money. And then I was like, just kidding. You're gonna wash Lance's underwear for the next decade."

Dymin further joked about how fate had other plans for her.

"Listen, I don't think that God was crafting my beautiful blue eyes, popping it in my head, and it was like, ‘You're going to do a great job at washing Lance's laundry for the rest of your life,'" she added.

Dymin's hilarious three-word response to Lance Lynn's plans for the rest of his career

Lance Lynn is already 37 and is not turning any younger. After playing with the St. Louis Cardinals, the starting pitcher became a free agent and remains unsigned after the first game of the season has been played. On Tuesday, he discussed his free agency plans and the mindset he is carrying while he negotiates with MLB teams.

"I'm at the point in my career where I don't need to play. I play because I want to, and if the money's not worth it, I'm not going to. Simple," Lynn said on the podcast.

This led to Dymin Lynn saying:

"What a d*ck."

Lynn also spoke about how he was in no mood to take up the veteran minimum salary and would only sign with a team if they paid him the right amount for the value he brings.

