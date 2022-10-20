The New York Yankees are keeping some key players out of the lineup for their ALCS matchup against the Houston Astros. They'll be without DJ LeMahieu, Ron Marinaccio, and Andrew Benintendi for this series. It was a tough decision for Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Benintendi still hasn't taken live at-bats since breaking a bone in his hand in early September. LeMahieu has been nursing a toe injury, but is ready to go once Aaron Boone calls his name. Marinaccio has been dealing with a shin issue, but is healthy enough to play in this series. LeMahieu and Marinaccio were disappointed to be left off the roster.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Yankees opted not to add DJ LeMahieu or Ron Marinaccio for ALCS. LeMahieu took BP yesterday and hoped to be activated; Marinaccio was in the clubhouse for the celebration and also said he was hoping to be activated. Andrew Benintendi (wrist) was not expected for this round.

The move surprised fans who were expecting at least one of LeMahieu or Marinaccio to be on the roster. Fans are questioning why the team is refusing to add players who could contribute against the Astros.

"You're joking" one fan said.

"So we just willingly didn't add two rested improvements" said another.

Tony @CoolBroNiceFlex @BryanHoch Really was hoping DJ was good to go this round. Still looking forward to Oswald at least @BryanHoch Really was hoping DJ was good to go this round. Still looking forward to Oswald at least

CJ⚾️😈💀 @CJIsAGOAT @BryanHoch BRO WHY NOT BRING UP AT LEAST RON IF HE IS READY @BryanHoch BRO WHY NOT BRING UP AT LEAST RON IF HE IS READY

Brandon @bhauff_549 @BryanHoch Ron not being activated is puzzling @BryanHoch Ron not being activated is puzzling

myles @mmthegrizzly @BryanHoch very surprised by no ron. he said he was ready if they called. whatever, let’s win this thing @BryanHoch very surprised by no ron. he said he was ready if they called. whatever, let’s win this thing

CPalma13🍻⚾️🏆🍻 @kaos013 @BryanHoch Any good reasons why DJ and Marinaccio not added ? @BryanHoch Any good reasons why DJ and Marinaccio not added ?

Ethan G @efgregs @BryanHoch Feels like we really needed Ron activated, but hey, Boone is gonna Boone! @BryanHoch Feels like we really needed Ron activated, but hey, Boone is gonna Boone!

Yankees fans desperately want Marinaccio back in the bullpen for the ALCS. They don't believe the team currently has enough bullpen depth to compete with the Astros.

Leaving LeMahieu off the roster doesn't sit right with fans either. They're hoping that the team is just being extra cautious with his injury. He should be on the roster if they reach the World Series.

The New York Yankees need to extend innings if they want to make it to the World Series

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game 5

The Yankees can't fall back into the hitting slump that plagued them in the middle of the regular season. They can't rely on Aaron Judge to single-handidly carry the offense. Other hitters need to step up.

Guys at the bottom of the lineup need to contribute and keep the innings going for the Yankees' offense. Harrison Bader and Oswald Peraza will be key to New York's success against the Astros.

The Yankees will need strong games from their big three in Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo. At the top of the lineup, the offense starts with them. If all three of them are seeing the ball well at the plate, no pitcher stands a chance. They will need to get their bats going early and often if they want to take down the Houston Astros.

The Yankees will be in Houston to face the Astros for Game 1 of the ALCS tonight at Minute Maid Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:37pm/ET.

