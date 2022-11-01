The New York Yankees' season did not end the way that any fan or player had hoped, including Jose Trevino. While the regular season featured some incredible moments, their playoff run left a lot to be desired. Despite the heartbreaking ending, Trevino made it clear that the love he has for the team and fanbase is unwavering.

Seeing a player thank New York Yankees fans at this time is very reassuring for the fan base. There have been numerous reports of Yankees players growing increasingly frustrated with the high expectations set upon them by the fans. This has even come up as a potential reason why superstar Aaron Judge might leave the Bronx Bombers.

That does not seem to be the case for Jose Trevino, who posted his end-of-season message to Twitter.

Jose Trevino @HipHipJose5 “We didn’t realize we were making memories we just knew we were having fun.”Not how we wanted it to end but thankful for all of y’all in that clubhouse. New York thank you for accepting this South Texas kid with open arms! Back to work we go! “We didn’t realize we were making memories we just knew we were having fun.”Not how we wanted it to end but thankful for all of y’all in that clubhouse. New York thank you for accepting this South Texas kid with open arms! Back to work we go! https://t.co/enI50V0MhJ

Trevino was selected as an All-Star for the first time in his career this season, showcasing his marked improvement. Being a consistently great catcher is one of the toughest things to find in the MLB, and Yankees fans believe they have found theirs. They are absolutely thrilled that they don't have to worry about the man behind the plate.

Trevino spent the first four years of his career with the Texas Rangers, but believes he has found his home with the New York Yankees. Making a move like that can lead to some challenges, but not for Trevino. Instead, he became a positive force in the clubhouse and on the field.

natalie @natalea_h @HipHipJose5 Love u thank u for everything @HipHipJose5 Love u thank u for everything

Kiwi @KiwiTheKangaroo @HipHipJose5 You did great this year trevi, you are a fan favorite!! @HipHipJose5 You did great this year trevi, you are a fan favorite!!

David R. Guzman @drguzman @HipHipJose5 @BigSevyForMayor You are a Yankee to this lifelong Yankees fan and that is the highest compliment I can give you. @HipHipJose5 @BigSevyForMayor You are a Yankee to this lifelong Yankees fan and that is the highest compliment I can give you.

As Jose Trevino said in his message, the New York Yankees still have work to do this upcoming season. Any season that ends in anything other than a World Series championship means there is room to improve. Trevino's role in working with pitchers and being the most important defensive player is critical to the team's success. If he continues to grow and improve, the Yankees will reap the rewards.

Emily Nyman @EmSheDoesIt @HipHipJose5 Thanks for playing such a big part in our pitching staff's successes, and for helping get them through the regresses, Trev dog! You are extremely easy to root for, and i'm really happy that you're on my favorite team! Here's to an even better 2023 @HipHipJose5 Thanks for playing such a big part in our pitching staff's successes, and for helping get them through the regresses, Trev dog! You are extremely easy to root for, and i'm really happy that you're on my favorite team! Here's to an even better 2023 🍻

Colin @playoffcarp @HipHipJose5 Great Season, Jose! Y’all will get that ring next season. Let’s go Yanks! @HipHipJose5 Great Season, Jose! Y’all will get that ring next season. Let’s go Yanks!

Joseph Gonzalez @Acehardlight98 @HipHipJose5 @TalkinYanks i think you might have gotten a little tired physically down the stretch as you havent played as many games as you did this season but now with that experience under your belt i think you will be just fine @HipHipJose5 @TalkinYanks i think you might have gotten a little tired physically down the stretch as you havent played as many games as you did this season but now with that experience under your belt i think you will be just fine 💪

The overwhelming amount of support for Jose Trevino is a great sign for the Yankees fan base going forward.

Jose Trevino is a building block for the future that the New York Yankees can build around

Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees

The Yankees failed to win a single game in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. After a 99 win season, that is obviously a disappointment. However, Trevino's emergence as a top tier catcher was a highlight of the season.

Having a stalwart behind the plate who can also get it done offensively is an amazing asset. Based on the reactions to Trevino's tweet, it seems that both the player and the fans are happy that Jose Trevino is a Yankee.

