"You're playing for a playoff run and possible WS" "Just get it now and get it over with" - New York Yankees fans increase pressure on latest acquisition Andrew Benintendi to change vaccination stance

The New York Yankees made a statement of serious intent last night after acquiring the Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi. The All-Star outfielder joined as part of a four-player trade. The Yankees sent three minor league pitching prospects - Beck Way, T.J. Sikkema and Chandler Champlain the other way.

Whether or not a deal for Benintendi will be going through has been very much in doubt in recent weeks. The 28-year-old is still unvaccinated against COVID-19, causing complications as he will not be allowed to enter Canadian territory under current regulations.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Andrew Benintendi says he has yet to speak to #Yankees officials about playing in the #Bluejays series in September: ‘Right now I’m just focused on playing ball. I’ll cross that bridge when it comes. I’m open-minded about it.’ Andrew Benintendi says he has yet to speak to #Yankees officials about playing in the #Bluejays series in September: ‘Right now I’m just focused on playing ball. I’ll cross that bridge when it comes. I’m open-minded about it.’

The Yankees have one trip to Canada remaining in the regular season. They will face the Blue Jays in a three-game series in Toronto between September 26 and 28. That, however, isn’t the biggest concern.

Benintendi will be unavailable on the road yet again if the Yankees and the Blue Jays end up meeting in the postseason. Now that Benintendi will be donning the famous pinstripes, the pressure on him to get vaccinated is mounting now more than ever.

New York Yankees fans are mounting pressure on their newest arrival

The New York Yankees have been the MLB’s benchmark team this season. The AL East’s runaway leaders have a league-leading 66 wins under their belt. Despite that, there is some trouble brewing in paradise.

The Yankees have dropped six of their last 10 games, including the Subway Series whitewash at the hands of the New York Mets. Benintendi’s arrival bolsters an already-strong Yankees offense.

However, Yankees fans are mounting pressure on their newest arrival to change his vaccination stance to avoid complications down the road.

Eric Girard @ericpgirard @BNightengale You're playing for a playoff run and possible WS now jerk. Not a free pulled pork dinner at a KC restaurant for hitting a HR. @BNightengale You're playing for a playoff run and possible WS now jerk. Not a free pulled pork dinner at a KC restaurant for hitting a HR.

Although, Benintendi remains open-minded to reconsidering his stance “when the time comes”. That’s a remark that very much remains open to interpretation, and fans seem to think it’s a delaying tactic.

ᴍᴀʀᴋ ᴍᴇssᴇʀɪᴀɴ✞ @mmesserian23 @BNightengale Yea.. "I'll cross that bridge when I get there" doesn't sound all that "open-minded" lol just sounds like he's putting it off till the last possible minute. @BNightengale Yea.. "I'll cross that bridge when I get there" doesn't sound all that "open-minded" lol just sounds like he's putting it off till the last possible minute.

Pauly @RealPaulyRyder @BNightengale If he was open-minded about it, he would’ve got the shot already @BNightengale If he was open-minded about it, he would’ve got the shot already

. @breakieeee @BNightengale sounds like he will not be crossing any bridges into Canada @BNightengale sounds like he will not be crossing any bridges into Canada

One area of concern for the Yankees has been their left-handed hitters, who are averaging .214. Only four major league teams have compiled worse in this regard. Benintendi's arrival will go a long way in solving that problem for the Yankees.

As far as his vaccination status goes, there is no reason to jump to conclusions just yet. Benintendi has said that he is open to discussing the possibility of getting jabbed eventually.

The New York Yankees don’t travel to Canada until the last week of September. There is still a lot of time remaining until then. Fans just need to remain calm until then and allow the situation to play out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far