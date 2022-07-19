"You’re stealing the game from us!” - Bryan Cranston channels his inner Heisenberg, gets ejected for throwing dirt toward the umpire during the star-studded Celebrity Softball game

Famous actor and filmmaker Bryan Cranston made headlines at this year's All-Star Celebrity Softball game. Although not as big as the Home Run Derby or the All-Star Game itself, the softball game is very entertaining to watch.

The All-Star Celebrity Softball game took place on July 16, and stars from all genres took part. Former MLB star Hunter Pence hit a ball almost out of Dodger Stadium. Even children's pop star Jojo Siwa joined in on the fun and hit a home run for herself.

Perhaps the most interesting player of the game was Bryan Cranston. During batting practice before the game, Cranston was hit in the shoulder by a line drive. Rather than sitting out, Cranston decided to participate in the softball game, only to get thrown out.

When Cranston was up to bat, a third strike was called, and he decided to argue the call. "You’re stealing the game from us!" he said before kicking dirt onto the home plate umpire. Cranston then threw a bucket of gum at the umpire, causing the ump to eject him. The scene was absolutely hilarious.

Bryan Cranston is most famously known for portraying Walter White in the famous television series "Breaking Bad." However, he looks almost unrecognizable with his huge beard. This entire interaction just seemed like he was playing his character.

The Celebrity Softball Game is always a good way to kickoff the events for the All-Star break. The Home Run Derby took place last night. The All-Star Game takes place tonight, July 19, at Dodger Stadium.

The All-Star break following Bryan Cranston's episode

The All-Star Game is hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers this year.

After the Celebrity Softball Game took place on July 16, the Home Run Derby followed on the 18th. After three rounds and hundreds of home runs hit, it was Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto who was named champion.

This was not before 42-year-old baseball legend Albert Pujols saw himself almost make it to the final round. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez had a very impressive run, hitting 32 homers in the first round but falling short to Soto in the championship.

"Juan Soto is the second-youngest #HRDerby champion, by a single day!" - MLB

The All-Star Game is set to take place tonight at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Fox. Longtime Dodgers great Clayton Kershaw will start for the National League team; for the American League, Shane McClanahan. This year's game is going to be a great one to watch.

