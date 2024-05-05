"You're Steve Cohen, you probably could do both" - MLB insider feels strongly about Mets pursuing Juan Soto amid Pete Alonso extension talks

The New York Mets have found themselves in an exciting yet complicated situation. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is entering free agency at the end of this season, at the same time as New York Yankees star outfielder Juan Soto. MLB insiders are buzzing about the possibility and financial position of the Mets putting both players on the same roster.

Ken Rosenthal said Steve Cohen has the resources to secure both on "Foul Territory" last week:

“You're Steve Cohen. You probably could do both. The Mets' payroll is going to become a lot more flexible after this season."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Alonso, a three-time All-Star, has 16 RBIs and eight home runs this season without missing any games.

“I believe Alonso should be a Met. He has more value to the Mets than he does to other teams. Why? Because he has proven he can play in New York. He is someone the team drafted and developed. He's a homegrown player, and he also now, having reached 200 homers, has a certain place in this team’s history. He could be the all-time Mets home run leader if he re-signs.”

Then, there's Soto, a three-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger award winner. At 25, he's younger than Alonso, who is 29, and also one of the best hitters in baseball. Signing him would be a massive choice, but the competition will be hard. He has 25 RBIs and eight home runs through Saturday.

Eventually, the choice is with Steve Cohen. The next couple of months will be a ride for the Mets and their fans. The decisions the management takes could guide the team for years to come.

Juan Soto enjoying being with his new team

Yankees star Juan Soto is enjoying his new team but isn't sure about staying with them long-term. He was traded to the Yankees in December.

"I've really enjoyed it," Soto said, according to CBS Sports. 'It's been a great experience. It's a great group of guys. We all feel comfortable playing for each other. It's feeling great so far."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback