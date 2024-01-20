"You're such a stylish mom" - Fans can't get enough of Kate Upton as SI model nails leather jacket and baggy jeans look

Kate Upton, wife of three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, is a fashion icon for many globally. Having started her modelling career early, Kate had a panache and confidence with which she dazzled the masses.

She was both Victoria's Secret Angel and a top swimsuit model with the Sports Illustrated. Fast forward to 2024, and Upton, proud mother to five-year-old Genevieve Upton Verlander, still has what it takes to walk the ramp and dazzle the crowd.

Recently, Kate Upton shared a post on her Instagram handle that showcased the famed model rocking a black leather jacket and baggy jeans. The transition video showcases Upton changing from her nightwear into her outfit for the day. Fans were quick to flood the comments with compimetnts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan in particular praised Upton's style and the demeanor with which she carries herself every day. Adding to that, the user reiterates that despite being a mother and having a thousand other things to do, Kate brings out the style and grace with all her outfits, and that innate model never dies inside of her.

"You're such a stylish mom, I'm over here in leggings and big hoodies"

Fan Reactions on Kate's Instagram post

During a 2012 commercial shoot, the model and Houston Astros pitcher first crossed paths. Following a few years of dating, Justin Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and on November 4, 2017, the pair celebrated their marriage.

Kate Upton and Verlander welcomed their first child together the following year. These days, the two are usually spotted encouraging one another in their professional endeavours, whether it's while watching Verlander play baseball or celebrating Upton's PEOPLE Sexiest Woman of the Year win.

Kate Upton's individual success goes toe-to-toe with Justin Verlander's achievement inside the diamond

Kate Upton is an actress and model who has amassed an impressive following of 6.5 million on Instagram. The 30-year-old first gained notoriety as a model for clothing companies like Guess, and in 2011, she made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In addition to covering SI in 2012, 2013, and 2017, Kate also starred in covers for Vanity Fair, Vogue, GQ, and Esquire.

Upton soon found herself drawn to Hollywood, where she starred in films such as "The Layover," "Tower Heist," "The Three Stooges," and "The Other Woman."

Upton, whose estimated net worth is $20 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), has experienced success in the modelling industry and even briefly served as the Swarovski brand ambassador.

While Justin Verlander has two World Series titles and a wide array of other accolades, while his wife has made a fortune off of her brilliance in the fashion industry.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.