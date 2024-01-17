6 times Kate Upton offered glimpses of her beautiful married life with Astros star Justin Verlander

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton has been married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander since 2017. The couple also shares an adorable daughter, Genevieve. The couple walked the 2022 MLB All-Star Game red carpet alongside their three-year-old daughter.

During Upton's interviews, she has often shared glimpses of her beautiful life and we bring up six such instances.

Instances of Kate Upton offering glimpses of her beautiful married life with Justin Verlander

1) Kate Upton can relate to Drew Barrymore's character as a baseball wife

In her 2019 appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, the host shared a video in which Justin Verlander mentioned the "Fever Pitch" movie as his secret in reply to a fan who asked what's the secret to marrying a supermodel wife.

Upton defended her husband by saying that she does really relate to Drew Barrymore's character in the movie.

"Honestly, it really still holds up because I really relate to Drew Barrymore's character," Upton said. "You know, every time she gets so mad because she'd have to look at the Red Sox schedule before planning, like, a wedding or going to Paris." [3:27 onwards].

"That's what I have to do. I'm constantly looking at the Astros schedule, and sometimes, even when you look at it, you get it wrong like I did and almost missed my wedding."

2) Kate Upton said that she and Verlander can't be on separate teams

In her 2019 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Upton was asked if she and her husband are competitive, to which she replied:

"Oh, we're super competitive. We actually can't be on separate teams. We'll get in a huge fight; we'll probably get divorced. So yeah, it's like we only pinpoint on each other, and we're like, 'All right, it's on, you and me,' and that's it. No one else is there in any group games." [1:00 onwards]

3) Kate Upton appreciates Verlander's hard work

After winning the 2022 World Series, the former model appreciated the grind Justin puts in every season for his team and his family.

"He is the most positive person I've ever met, and even the moment he found out he had to have Tommy John, he was like, 'I'm so grateful that I can spend this time with my daughter that I never thought I would have because I haven't had a summer off since then,'" Upton said. [4:49 onwards].

"I feel like it was such a gift in so many ways and also such a hardship, but also, he's the best example to our daughter," Upton added. "He is working so hard every single day; he has wins, he has losses, and he shows up every day for our daughter as a father, as a husband, and that is the reason I love you is that you show up for your family."

4) Kate Upton shared glimpses of her Paris vacation with Justin Verlander

After the 2023 season ended, the couple went to Paris to enjoy the holiday season and posted an adorable clip with her husband on Instagram.

5) Kate Upton penned a heartfelt note on Justin Verlander's return to the mound

On September 19, 2020, Verlander announced that he is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, which will see him miss the remainder of the 2020 and all of the 2021 seasons in recovery. He returned to the mound for the 2022 season, earned his ninth All-Star selection and walked the red carpet with his family.

To appreciate it, Upton shared a heartfelt note on Instagram:

6) Kate Upton described Verlander as "the best dad" to their daughter

In her 2021 appearance on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Upton opened up about raising a daughter along with her husband.

"He's the best dad—he really is," Kate said. "He's always so involved. He's the best partner. He's just not the best dog dad. Like, he has helped almost zero with Norman, but he took almost every night shift with Vivi. So I still am a little bitter about that."

It seems like the couple knows each other well and does not slack while raising their daughter.

