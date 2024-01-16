6 candid interviews where Kate Upton lets loose with unapologetic boldness and raw honesty

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton has been married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander since Nov. 2017. The couple also shares a daughter, Genevieve, who was born on Nov. 7, 2018.

Due to her fame as a model, she often appears in interviews discussing her life, modeling career and being a mother to her daughter. Among those interviews, we bring you six candid ones where Upton lets loose with unapologetic boldness and raw honesty.

Six candid Kate Upton interviews

1) Kate Upton being honest about her sexual life with Justin Verlander

Upton appeared on the show "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," where she was asked by a fan whether she had sex with Justin Verlander before or after the game.

"There's no sex before a game, absolutely not, and then also what I've just found out is that if he plays, well, there's no sex after either because he's tired and exhausted," Upton replied.

2) Kate Upton being honest about body inclusivity

In another appearance on the Andy Cohen show in 2019, Upton was asked if there would be Victoria Secret's fashion show this year, as she has already worked with them before.

"You know what we're sick of seeing the same body type you have to be body inclusive now every women," she replied.

#3 Kate Upton reveals her first crush

In an interaction with 'Men's Health,' Upton was asked about her first crush. She replied:

"My first crush was Reese Witherspoon," she replied. There's a Legally Blonde poster in my room."[0:230]

4) Kate Upton accuses co-founder of sexual harassment

In an interview with ABC News in Feb. 2018, Upton accused Guess Inc. co-founder Paul Marciano of alleged sexual harassment.

"It made me question what I was doing," Upton said. "How I was putting myself out there to be treated in this way."

"I had to go through this moment where I was like. That's not my fault, that's his fault. That is his way of acting, and I had to empower myself again," she continued.

Marciano denied Upton's allegations, saying that they were preposterous and added that he never touched her inappropriately. However, Upton was very straight and made her stand clear.

"I think it speaks to how he has treated these allegations in the past, but that's not how it works anymore, and we're being hurt," she added. [2:05 onwards]

5) Kate Upton about posing unfiltered version of oneself

In 2019, in an interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Upton talked about Health magazine's first untouched cover.

She further mentioned how people these days compare themselves with social media figures and that she wanted to set an example.

"It was really important for me to do this," she said. "Because we're on Instagram all the time, and we see people Photoshopping everything. You're like, when does it end? And when you're scrolling on Instagram, you constantly compare yourself to these other people."[2:00 onwards].

"And for me, I wanted to take a step back and show a real moment of someone who actually is six months postpartum, is not being Photoshopped. And be that real person and real influence for other people."

6) Kate Upton on critics' take on her body

In that same interaction, Upton spoke out against critics who once gave opinions on her body and suddenly stopped.

"When it was first happening, obviously it was really hard, cause I was like, 'I work out all the time. Why is everyone calling me fat?'" she said.

"And now the conversation has completely changed, and people are like, "What? When did people say that?" And that just shows how the industry's changing, how our voice matters, and how things can change. We mean something." [2:27 onwards].

These unfiltered interactions from Upton highlight her raw honesty and boldness while standing up for herself.

