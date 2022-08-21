"You're a treasure to the game" "Hope it's a smooth recovery JDV" - MLB Twitter sends best wishes to Joey Votto after Reds veteran posts funny self-deprecating tweet prior to rotator cuff surgery

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is done for 2022. The Reds veteran underwent season-ending rotator cuff surgery on Friday.

The damage to his shoulder turned out to be more severe than expected. If everything goes to plan, Votto should return for Spring Training 2023.

In the hours leading up to the surgery, Votto channeled his wicked sense of humor and posted a self-deprecating tweet.

Joey Votto @JoeyVotto I didn’t know I was hurt. Thought I just stunk. I didn’t know I was hurt. Thought I just stunk.

He received an MRI after the Reds’ latest road trip to confirm the extent of the damage to his shoulder. Prior to that, Votto had no idea how bad the injury was.

Votto jokingly implied that his underwhelming form this season was down to him "stinking." However, fans were quick to remind him of his excellence and legacy.

Votto homered 36 times last year, just one shy of his MLB career high. What’s astonishing is that it took a 37-year-old Votto just 129 games to achieve that feat. This year hasn’t been nearly the same.

The former National League MVP has struggled with power for many years now. The ongoing campaign, statistically, is his worst one yet. He’s hit .205/.319/.370 for an OPS of .689. Compared to his career averages, he’s hit .297/.412/.513 for an OPS of .925.

No statistic can taint his greatness though. Votto has established himself as a bona fide Reds legend over the years.

Votto has been with the club for 16 seasons, racking up 2,093 hits, 1,338 walks, 453 doubles, 342 home runs, 1,106 RBIs, and 1,145 runs. He is a six-time All-Star and was crowned the NL MVP in 2010.

Next year could be Joey Votto's last in Cincinnati

Joey Votto is signed through next season with the Reds for $25 million. There's an option for another year, but we don’t know if the franchise will exercise it. Following Votto's surgery, Reds GM Nick Krall said:

"The surgery was a little more than expected. The injury definitely limited the use of his left shoulder and affected his performance, but we expect he will be able to participate in Spring Training and be ready for the 2023 season.”

There's a possibility that next year might be Votto’s Cincinnati swan song. If that’s the case, what a ride it’s been.

