"You really didn't see one of us without the other" - Yankees legend Derek Jeter was once reminiscent of the strong bond he shared with Jorge Posada during fellow Yankees' retirement ceremony

Former MLB star Derek Jeter once became emotional while discussing his legendary friendship with former teammate Jorge Posada. Jeter and Posada, two of the biggest stars of their time, made their debut in 1995 with the New York Yankees. The two shared a great bond over the course of their careers.

Recalling his wonderful friendship, Jeter got emotional on Posada’s jersey retirement day in 2015 and spoke about the beautiful connection they had.

“I know he put a lot of work in all these years and he’s ready to move on the next step of his life.” - Derek Jeter

Jeter also revealed that he used to be with Posada all the time and that his retirement day should be celebrated.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, with Jorge’s, you really don’t see one of us without the other. And, you know you obviously gonna miss him on the field but for me, personally selfish selfish reasons I’d love for him to be here you know."

"Maybe he can just come hang out during the season because he was the guy I was with all the time. But hey, you move on. It’s a sad day but yet again, it’s the day that should be celebrated," Jeter added.

Jeter and Posada won four World Championships together while playing their MLB careers for the New York Yankees. In 2011, before Jeter retired, Posada left the game. The Yankees honored Posada's uniform number 20 in 2015 and gave Monument Park his name in 2012.

In his interview, Jeter also spoke about Posada’s winning spirit.

“He cared about winning I think, that’s the biggest thing. That’s the only thing he cared about. You (Posada) didn’t care about personal accolades or anything like that.”

The New York Yankees’ Core Four included Derek Jeter

Some of the greatest baseball players in history have played for the Yankees. Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, and Jorge Posada all played for the Yankees and were known as the "Core Four".

In late 1990's and early 2000's, the Yankees' success was greatly influenced by their four superstars. The Yankees won five World Series' during that time.

Jeter is known to have maintained his friendships, and was upset when he couldn’t attend former Yankee player Paul O’Neill’s jersey retirement.

"I’m so disappointed I couldn’t be there in person. Congratulations @PaulONeillYES on a well-deserved honor!" - Derek Jeter

Paul and Jeter spent seven seasons in the pinstripes together.

Jeter spent his 20-year MLB career with the Yankees and was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. He has won several accolades, including 14 All-Star selections and five Gold Glove Awards, among others.

Posada played 17 seasons for the Yankees, becoming a five-time All-Star and winning five Silver Slugger Awards. He is also the founder of the Jorge Posada Foundation.

