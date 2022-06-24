"You don't scare me. I have three daughters" - Derek Jeter dons a customized hoodie with a hilarious tagline on Father's Day

In a hilarious Father's Day tweet, Derek Jeter, who is a father of three children, has grabbed the headlines. The new Twitter user posted a hilarious Father's Day message on his account.

Father's Day is a day to pay homage to fatherhood and the power that makes fathers great. But for Derek Jeter, who won five World Series with the New York Yankees, it's hard to think about anything but baseball. However, Jeter was spotted sporting a customized gray hoodie with a humorous tagline.

On the hoodie, the tagline read, "You don't scare me. I have three daughters."

Derek Jeter captioned the Twitter post by saying how the hoodie with the noteworthy tagline is the best Father's Day gift. In addition, he also wished all the fathers across the world a very happy Father's Day. Derek's tweet received about 60,000 likes and was retweeted more than 2K times.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Best gift of the day and so true. Happy Father’s Day! Best gift of the day and so true. Happy Father’s Day! https://t.co/YJ0ETakmKX

"Best gift of the day and so true. Happy Father's Day!" - @Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter won hearts on Twitter on Father's Day 2022

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

One of the MLB's greatest players, a New York Yankee, Derek Jeter, has made his own spot on Twitter by posting a witty post on Father's Day. MLB fans quickly took notice and came up with some hilarious responses.

Coach Craig said he only has two daughters, but he can relate to Jeter.

John Bobel-EOC said having three daughters is a roller coaster ride. He also advised Jeter to enjoy the highs while navigating the lows.

John Bobel - EOC @JBEOC @derekjeter @RexChapman I'll see your three and up the ante with four daughters. A roller coaster ride like no other. Enjoy the ups and deal with the downs. @derekjeter @RexChapman I'll see your three and up the ante with four daughters. A roller coaster ride like no other. Enjoy the ups and deal with the downs.

Nicole commented that the hoodie appears to be cool and the tagline on the hoodie stands true even with one daughter.

Nicole @NicoleAsh0703 @derekjeter Cool shirt!! And true even with 1 @derekjeter Cool shirt!! And true even with 1 😂

Elon Musk has seven children, which Manny Alicandro brought up in a subtle way to illustrate how he must be managing them.

Miky, a Twitter user, attached the link to purchase the same hoodie which Jeter wore in his Twitter post.

Derrick Oakford claimed that, despite having one daughter, he can completely relate to Jeter in this respect. He added that he changed for the better on the day his daughter was born.

Derrick Oakford @DerrickOakford @derekjeter @HereIAm65094900 I have only one and can totally empathize with you there. Lol. Wouldn’t trade her for the world though. She is my reason for everything I do. The day she was born I became a better man and I can not stress that enough. That day I became a Father. Best job ever @derekjeter @HereIAm65094900 I have only one and can totally empathize with you there. Lol. Wouldn’t trade her for the world though. She is my reason for everything I do. The day she was born I became a better man and I can not stress that enough. That day I became a Father. Best job ever

Bowman Bonaza said Derek is totally nailing on Twitter with his back-to-back hilarious posts.

Bowman Bonanza @BowmanBonanza @derekjeter @bigballerbeckz Jeet, why did you wait 20yrs to start crushing the social media game like this?? @derekjeter @bigballerbeckz Jeet, why did you wait 20yrs to start crushing the social media game like this??

Jeter is a proud father to River Rose, Story Grey, and Bella Raine. He is not a typical father; instead, he is a cool dad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far