"You should be scared" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gives NFL's Travis Kelce a crash course in gymnastics

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enjoy a massive following on social media. Both are signed to Accelerator Active Energy, and the latest commercial involves the two learning each other's skills.

Both individuals were supposed to teach each other some of their skills. Kelce teaches football while Dunne gives lessons on gymnastics.

"I'm terrified. Something tells me you're better at football than I am at gymnastics," Kelce said at the start of the video.

"You should be scared," Olivia Dunne responds.

Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, took a gymnastics lesson from Dunne. The recently crowned NCAA champion, Dunne, taught an after-landing gymnastics move to Kelce. The tight end followed it up nicely and received a 10/10 score from Dunne.

Next up, Travis Kelce taught Dunne how to catch a football correctly in the right position. The segment was shared on social media by Accelerator Energy.

Both Travis Kelce and Olivia Dunne have been associated with the Accelerator brand. While the former has an ownership stake in the energy drink brand, Dunne joined the star-studded Accelerator athletes group in July 2023. She recalled that her reason for signing was the involvement of big names with the brand.

"What really attracted to me to Accelerator at first was the loaded roster of top tier athletes that use this and drink it. I mean, Aaron Judge, Travis Kelce — they all use it and they’re obviously amazing athletes. So that’s what really attracted me," Dunne said via the New York Post.

Travis Kelce praises Olivia Dunne, says she's "awesome"

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, Travis Kelce sang praise of the LSU gymnast following his recent Accelerator Energy collaboration.

"Got Livvy Dunne in the building, LSU gymnast. Absolutely just an awesome person. She’s down there making Accelerator look amazing," Kelce said.

On a personal front, both Olivia Dunne and Travis Kelce are big supporters of their respective partners.

Dunne, who is dating Paul Skenes, a former LSU star himself, has been a regular feature at PNC Park, attending his starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both know each since their days in LSU and often appears on each other's Instagram feeds.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is dating pop-star Taylor Swift. He visited Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London along with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie.