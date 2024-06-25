  • NFL
  • "He handled it like a champ": Fans in awe of Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE dodges question on Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend

"He handled it like a champ": Fans in awe of Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE dodges question on Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 25, 2024 15:39 GMT
Swifties in awe of Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE dodges question on Taylor Swift
Swifties in awe of Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE dodges question on Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend

Travis Kelce is no stranger to being in an uncomfortable position. In roughly 50% of his games, fans rain down boos on the tight end and Patrick Mahomes during road contests. However, dealing with uncomfortable questions in an interview takes a different level of patience and social skills. Kelce appeared to prove he had them.

In a clip posted online by a fan of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, Kelce was asked point-blank about Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend. Kelce dodged the question without skipping a beat. In response, fans applauded the "swift" reaction.

also-read-trending Trending
"Listen, if Travis wasn't made for this... This life ain't real. He handled the whole bit like a champ," one said.
"The way he handled that nonsense was great tbh," another said.
"Glad he didn’t engage with that bullsh*t," a fan expressed.

More fans applauded the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for dodging the question.

"I wanted to crawl in a hole for a second but he handled it like a champ," one said.
"I'm glad I'm not the only one who caught that. He was doing everything in his power to say, 'o hell no...'" another said.
"Maybe because I’m such a Travis fan and m a y b e because I overreact to everything but this made me so mad and embarrassed," another cautiously expressed.

For those who missed it, the video clip referred to Swift's potential first mention of her new boyfriend when she said, "Karma is a guy on the Chiefs" during a performance with Kelce in the stands.

Then, on the podcast, one of the interviewers joked that instead of that lyric, she could have said Gyllenhaal, a reference to actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who dated Swift before Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce provides glimpse into Taylor Swift's mindset at her first NFL game

Travis Kelce (center) at Tight Ends &amp; Friends Concert
Travis Kelce (center) at Tight Ends & Friends Concert

Many still wonder what Taylor Swift was originally thinking when she decided to watch an NFL game in person for the first time. Kelce recently gave the best glimpse into her mindset with how it went down.

Speaking on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, he applauded her mindset for diving "in the madness" head first.

"She just walked right through the front door she just like there's no going down, no talking to security making sure that she gets to her seat," Kelce said.
"I was just like, ‘She got --- points for that’. I was like damn, ‘She's just f*****g, she's in the madness man. She wants to be a part of it," he later added (1:17:29–1:08:04 mark).

Of course, everyone knows what happened once the pop superstar took an interest in the game and its top tight end, Travis Kelce.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Bussin' with the Boys" and H/T Sportskeeda.

