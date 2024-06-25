Travis Kelce details how Taylor Swift's wish to be 'in the madness' won him over

Taylor Swift made her first appearance to support Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023. She soon became a regular attendee at NFL games whenever the Chiefs played.

Instead of watching the game in a private suite, Kelce revealed that it was Taylor's idea to sit with fans, friends, and family to fully experience the game.

"The first game she came to against the Bears I was like, ‘Hey yeah so you wanna come okay I could probably set you up with everything.’ And she just walked right through the front door she just like there's no going down, no talking to security making sure that she gets to her seat," Kelce said on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast (1:17:29–1:08:04 mark).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was just like, ‘She got --- points for that’. I was like damn, ‘She's just f*****g, she's in the madness man. She wants to be a part of it, she wants to support me and do things like that’. I was like man she really won me over with that one."

Swift would go on to attend the majority of Kansas City Chiefs games, including all three playoff matchups and the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce talks about falling for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together for close to a year now, but there was one moment when Kelce really realized what he felt.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

According to People, the Super Bowl win was eye-opening. He said that her understanding of the moment and the gravity for Kelce and the Chiefs was huge.

"She's very self-aware. And I think that's why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention ... and she just keeps it so chill and so cool," Kelce said via People.

She celebrated with his family and eventually with him, but she also allowed him to have his moments with teammates and celebrate one of the biggest wins of his career.