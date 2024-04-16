"You don't have to strike everyone out, learn how to pitch" - Former Red Sox star Jonathan Papelbon shares advice he was given by HOFer Mariano Rivera

Former Boston Red Sox great Jonathan Papelbon is one of dozens of players who came up in the game idolizing Mariano Rivera.

The beloved closer of the New York Yankees is often referred to as the greatest closer in MLB history, becoming the first player unanimously voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Is Mariano Rivera the greatest closer of all time?" - @fitdaddy_scott

Thanks to his incredible resume with the New York Yankees, Mariano Rivera was not only adored by fans but respected among his peers. That's something that Jonathan Papelbon felt throughout his career, even though they played on rival clubs.

In a recent episode of Foul Territory, Papelbon reflected on some important advice that he had received from the New York Yankees great during an All-Star weekend. Although there has always been emphasis and excitement about striking out opponents, Rivera feels it shouldn't be the case.

"@TheRealJPap58 reveals the advice he got from Yankees legend @MarianoRivera. Tap in right now on #FTLive" - @FoulTerritoryTV

"You don't have to strike everyone out, learn how to pitch," the New York Yankees great told Papelbon. This is something that Papelbon said that he took into consideration for the rest of his career.

He explained that pitchers are always aware when a scout is there or when the situation calls for "punch-outs," however they should not need to rely on it every time they come to the mound.

Jonathan Papelbon is unsure why pitchers emphasize throwing as hard as they can every time

The former Boston Red Sox closer is no stranger to ramping up the fastball in an attempt to record a strikeout, but he doesn't see the need to do this on every pitch. While addressing the ongoing emphasis on velocity during the same interview, Papelbon explained that there is a time and place to do so.

"You know when a scout is there, throw some Ched, I don't know, I just don't get it," Jonathan Papelbon shared in the response to Oakland Athletics pitcher Alex Wood's remarks about the team's desires for velocity.

"@Awood45 gives his take on the rash of arm injuries, noting that UCL tears are typically "wear and tear" injuries, and suggests that throwing year-round could be part of the problem" - @FoulTerritoryTV

There has been a large number of injuries early in the season, something Alex Wood mentioned in an episode of Foul Territory, could be linked to the throwing constantly throughout the year.

