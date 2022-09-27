"You can't trust anyone who likes cats", "Yeah man, you really can't; I've got a cat though" - Shortstop Nicky Lopez shares a hilarious story about Zack Greinke adding to the legend of the Royals ace

Zack Greinke is probably the most unique and misunderstood player in MLB. The Kansas City Royals veteran starting pitcher is now in his 19th season in the majors and continues to perform at a high level. Greinke is arguably one of the most talented and all-rounded pitchers of his generation.

Unfortunately, his off-field antics and behavior have led to him being seriously misunderstood.

Although Greinke has won a Cy Young award and has twice been the MLB ERA leader, his off-field stories are the stuff of legends. The Royals' second baseman Nicky Lopez recently shared another comical and quirky story about the star pitcher.

Lopez was on the bench when he looked over at Greinke and said:

"You can't trust anyone with cats."

Grenke responded as only he could:

"Yeah man, you really can't. ... I've got a cat, though."

For those that have followed Zack Greinke's career closely, this type of response is nothing new.

Greinke has always been considered a bit unorthodox. Players have mentioned that he is aloof and prefers to stick to himself. While some may consider him an oddball, others have praised him as a man of great integrity and a superior baseball IQ.

As a young prospect, he was regarded as one of the best pitchers in the country. When he found out he was promoted to the big leagues, Greinke asked his coaches to move him back down to play Single-A ball. This was to pursue his dream of being a professional shortstop.

At eight-years-old, he was considered a tennis prodigy and one of the best in his age group. It was rumored that after becoming tired of baseball, he considered quitting his MLB career to pursue tennis.

Greinke is known for being ultra competitive. Along with baseball and tennis, he is also a skilled golfer. His competitive nature has led to numerous confrontations and ejections on the diamond. In 2013, Carlos Quentin got into a brawl with Greinke. Quentin broke Greinke's collarbone, which led to the latter being sidelined for two months.

Kansas City Royals' veteran Zack Greinke is a six-time All-Star and a Cy Young Award winner

Zack Greinke delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field.

The right-handed ace has been called aloof by his coaches and prefers to keep to himself. On another occasion, fellow MLB player Pat Neshek referred to him as a "socially awkward turd." Zack Greinke is definitely an acquired taste that doesn't suit everyone.

The six-time All-Star has had a rollercoaster career filled with controversy, but no one can deny his talent. Greinke is a six-time All-Star who won the Cy Young Award in 2009. He is deadly on the mound and has an astonishing nine different pitches in his arsenal.

During his illustrious career, he has played for the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, LA Angels, LA Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros. He has had success in each of those teams and has amassed an amazing 223 wins in his career.

For fans, it is hard not to love Zack Greinke. He is a man of few words but on the mound he is dominant. He is known to throw a 100 mph fastball followed by a 55 mph curveball. While players wait in the dugout between innings, Greinke likes to go into the stands.

Greinke ignores all the norms associated with baseball players, and that is exactly what makes him such a gem in the game.

