"You try to block it out, but it's one of the biggest players in the game" - MLB analyst gutted after yet another setback to Mike Trout

Baseball fans worldwide, particularly those in Los Angeles, are mourning the news of All-Star player Mike Trout's injury. Injuries have been a recurring issue in Trout's career, significantly limiting his ability to perform consistently at his best. Following Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Trout underwent an MRI, which revealed that he would require meniscus surgery on his left knee.

Meanwhile, Xavier Scruggs, the former MLB player who covers for ESPN, expressed his sadness through SiriusXM.

“Injuries have been the theme of the latter part of his career now," Scruggs said. "We already know he has got mass hall of fame numbers but it’s going to be frustrating as a player and when I look at Mike Trout and I look at the frustration that set in and the emotions that set in, you can tell that he cannot just figure it out for himself”

“Within the clubhouse, the professionals know that they got to keep going but when you know that your season has already been started off on the wrong foot and then you lose the premier player on your team that has been giving you the most production already that’s a situation in which you just kind of head down and try not to think about what’s going on," Scruggs added.

"It’s one of those things that you try to block it out but it’s one of the biggest players in the game!”

Scruggs' response resembles the collective complaint heard from baseball fans. Mike Trout has won three AL MVP honors and is an 11-time All-Star. His combination of power-hitting and defensive abilities really makes him a player who excels in all aspects of the game.

This setback came at a very crucial time for the Los Angeles Angels. They are trying to get a playoff spot, and Trout’s presence was an important advantage for them.

Angels star Mike Trout won't miss the whole season

Mike Trout will undergo surgery on his left knee since he has a torn meniscus. However, the surgery would not end the season for Trout since the recovery time is only a few months. He is currently on a 10-day injured list and is expected to be back on the team by August.

Trout himself does not know when he got the injury but he felt pain in his knee during Monday’s game against the Phillies.

"Third inning, after the inning was over, I was running in to the dugout, I felt like a little bit of ache in my knee." said Trout according to CBS.

The Angels remain hopeful for his return to the team.

