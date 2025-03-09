“You’ve been so good to me” - Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne gets teary-eyed as she bids farewell to LSU fans

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, posted an emotional message thanking her fans for their support. She shared a video from LSU Tigers’ Senior Night, which was held on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Despite attending the event, Dunne did not compete as she is recovering from a knee injury. In the clip she posted on her Instagram on Saturday, Dunne is seen embracing and posing with her loved ones, including her parents, David and Katherine Dunne and her sister, Julz.

She can be seen emotionally waving to her fans and also included a heartfelt message in the caption of her post, writing:

“Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me!💜 #seniornight #gymnastics #lsu #college #senior”

LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark and assistant coach Garrett Griffeth were also present to bid farewell to Olivia Dunne. The No. 2 Tigers competed against No. 10 Georgia without Dunne but still secured a 198.575-197.175 victory.

Dunne was emotional as she announced that she wouldn’t be able to compete in LSU’s final home meet, writing:

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart not to get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you've been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support, and as always, Geaux Tigers! - Liv."

(Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Despite her injury, Dunne has not ruled herself out for the rest of the season and hopes to contribute to her team’s success once she recovers.

LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark gave his take on Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne

During a press conference last month, LSU Tigers gymnastics head coach Jay Clark provided an update on Olivia Dunne’s injury status.

“Liv’s knee is still an issue. It isn’t a stress fracture, but it is a stress reaction on her kneecap. The only answer for that is rest,” he said (via si.com).

Dunne is in her final gymnastics season at LSU and has not competed since January 24. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, is set to enter his second season in the majors.

