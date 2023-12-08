Jon Morosi reported that Shohei Ohtani traveled to Toronto by plane to sign with the Blue Jays on Thursday evening, sending the baseball world into a frenzy for a few short hours.

However, Bob Nightengale, Ben Nicholson-Smith, Aiden Gonzalez, and a few other insiders stated the superstar was not on a plane and had yet to decide. The Ohtani sweepstakes are still open.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani has been pretty quiet regarding his free agency, and everyone has been trying their best to get inside the head of the two-way phenom. Most clubs he has already met with were hesitant to say they were a finalist.

Some of the final teams include the Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers are thought to be the frontrunner to sign him.

"You've gotta be kidding" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Dude I thought he signed with Toronto like hours ago. This is so confusing" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It has been a confusing day for baseball fans. They will be forced to wait longer for Shohei Ohtani's decision. Insiders believe this decision could happen relatively soon. Once Ohtani signs, free agency will start to heat up even more.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It would not be an MLB offseason without a little confusion and chaos. This is what sets baseball apart from the other major sports around the world.

If not the Blue Jays, where does Shohei Ohtani sign?

Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Toronto Blue Jays are still considered a finalist for Shohei Ohtani. They have been aggressive in their pursuit as they see him as the player that pushes the team over the hump.

Toronto has had success the last few seasons but has been eliminated in the Wild Card round the last two seasons. They have a talented team and need another star alongside Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

However, Toronto could be a bit far for the superstar free agent. Ohtani stated his desire to stay on the West Coast, which makes signing with the Dodgers a real possibility.

The Dodgers will be a World Series contender whether they sign Ohtani or not. If Ohtani wants his best chance to win a World Series, signing with LA seems like the best choice.

You also cannot rule out the Cubs coming into the 2024 season with a new manager and vision.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.