"You want Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber getting as many at-bats" - Phillies manager eyes $300,000,000 superstar for leadoff role in 2025 

Some big names in the Philadelphia Phillies lineup could be asked to play in the leadoff spot. While still early, manager Rob Thompson has a few names on who could probably hit from the leadoff spot for the club in 2025.

Most would believe it would either be Bryce Harper or Kyle Schwarber, both of whom are well experienced to take the responsibility to lead off the team. Another name that analyst Todd Zolecki threw in front of Thompson was Bryson Stott.

However, it's their 11-year, $300,000,000 contract signee Trea Turner who gets the nod from the manager.

"I think you're probably talking about Trea," Thompson said Friday when asked about who'll be his leadoff batter on 'The Phillies Show' podcast.

(from 18:05 mark onwards)

"Well the thing is that we're so left-handed. And you want Harper and you want Schwarber getting as many at-bats as you can. And now you put Stott in the leadoff spot, now you're really left-handed at the top," he added. "It might create a problem. Even if you're facing a right-hander ... you know, everybody's got three lefties in the 'pen it seems anymore. And they'll just start matching up on you."

How has Trea Turner performed in the leadoff spot as compared to Kyle Schwarber?

Before he arrived in the Phillies, Trea Turner played with the LA Dodgers and most notably with the Washington Nationals where he used to be a leadoff hitter. The shortstop for most of his career has alternated between No. 1 and No. 2 in the lineup.

Batting as a leadoff hitter, Turner has played 487 games, hitting .302 with 624 hits, 69 home runs, 224 RBIs and 345 runs scored. These are some good numbers when compared to Schwarber who has been the go-to leadoff hitter for the Phillies.

Playing in the leadoff spot, Schwarber has played 505 games, hitting .227 with 442 hits, 151 home runs, 342 RBIs and 359 runs scored.

Thus even stats-wise, Turner has an edge over Schwarber. Moreover, his speed across bases is second to none, so having him play as the leadoff hitter could prove to be a smart move by Rob Thompson in the 2025 season.

