New York Yankees general manager and senior vice president Brian Cashman highlighted the importance of maintaining levity in an intensely pressurized MLB setting.

He is also known to be one of the most hilarious people in the sport. While talking to The Athletic about creating a light environment in baseball, Cashman said:

“You want to create a place that’s fun to come to and compete at,” Cashman said. “Even though there’s so many things constantly on the table that you have to be all-in on.”

Kim Ng, the Marlins general manager, emphasized the value of scheduling brief breaks. The duration of time doesn't need to be extensive. But it is necessary to do.

“You set finish lines for yourself,” Ng said. “For me, it’s like, ‘OK, after we hire the manager, I can take a breather.’ And you give yourself half a day."

Since 1998, Cashman has been the Yankees' senior vice president and general manager. The Yankees have won four World Series titles and six American League pennants during Cashman's tenure.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

In 1986, while still a college student, Cashman started working as an intern for the Yankees organization. In 1992, he was appointed assistant general manager. He assisted with team management while owner George Steinbrenner was banned from baseball. In 1998, he replaced Bob Watson as the team's general manager.

Twitter exploded on Brian Cashman after Yankees' 4th-straight loss

When the Yankees lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0, fans got really upset and blamed Cashman for their loss.

Coach Jimmy Randazzo @JimmyRandazzo Retweet to fire Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. Retweet to fire Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman.

Here’s another one asking to fire Cashman.

Pierce W. Huff @PierceWHuff Aaron Boone should be fired if a team closes the @Yankees lead in the American League East to less than four games. Brian Cashman should be fired if the team does not make the World Series. Aaron Boone should be fired if a team closes the @Yankees lead in the American League East to less than four games. Brian Cashman should be fired if the team does not make the World Series.

