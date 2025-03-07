"You don't want them to talk about us, go win" - Former Phillies star reveals valuable advice he gave to Bryce Harper about Philadelphia

Bryce Harper is one of the most popular athletes in Philadelphia. The two-time MVP has endeared himself to the notoriously tough city thanks to his competitive nature and desire to bring the city their first World Series title since 2008. While Harper helped the team reach the World Series in 2022, he has yet to win a title with the club.

Ad

Despite the individual success that Bryce Harper has had with the Philadelphia Philies, the lack of a championship is something that weighs on the fanbase and the likely Harper-himself. He is entering his 7th season with the club after signing a massive 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies and might be in the best position possible to win a championship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The title drought that the Phillies are dealing with right now is something that club legend Jimmy Rollins addressed in an interview with Foul Territory. No matter what Bryce Harper and the current roster achieves, they will continue to live in the shadow of the 2008 championship team since that was the last time the Phillies won a World Series.

"I tell that to Bryce. I've told it to Bryce, I've told him plenty of times, if you don't want to hear about '08, go win it. I felt the same way. I got tired of hearing about 1980... In order for you to create your own legacy, go create it. If you don't want to hear about the '08 team, go win and they'll talk about you guys," Rollins explained.

Ad

The 2008 Philadelphia Phillies were a powerhouse throughout the postseason. Although there did not sweep in any of the playoff rounds, the club dominated every series, ultimately defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to win the World Series.

"For the guys that come after, you can add to that legacy. You don't want them to talk about us, go win it. I encourage them to do it all the time, go win, don't let them talk about us, you should be tired about hearing about it," Rollins continued.

Ad

Bryce Harper and the Phillies have the 4th best odds to win the World Series according to FanDuel

If Bryce Harper is going to finally win his first World Series with the Phillies, this might be the year. Thanks to a loaded roster with proven stars such as Zack Wheeler, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies have the build to make another deep postseason run.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This is a sentiment shared by the popular sports betting site FanDuel, who have the Phillies with the 4th highest odds to win it all, sitting at +1000. According to the site, only the Atlanta Braves (+950), New York Yankees (+700), and Los Angeles Dodgers (+240) have better odds than the Phillies this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback