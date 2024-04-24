"You can't win a division in April but you can lose it" - Former MLB GM concerned about Houston Astros' rough start to season

When Joe Espada took over as Houston Astros manager following Dusty Baker’s retirement, a transitional period fraught with challenges was expected.

However, very few would have anticipated the Astros being rock bottom of the American League West nearly a month into the new season.

This is the first time since May 2016 that the Houston Astros have fallen to 10 games under .500. They still have 138 games left to get things in order. After all, the Astros have won so much since 2017 that such a run of form has become uncharacteristic of them.

During a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio, former Mets GM and baseball analyst Steve Phillips expressed his concern over the Astros’ current run of form. He said that while no team can win the division in April, they can certainly rule themselves out of contention in that timeframe.

“They better get going because you can’t win a division in April, but you can lose it. They’re setting themselves up for having to make an historic comeback to come back and win this division. It’s been that bad because at some point one of these teams is going to get hot because there are some good teams in this league and maybe it will be them. But even if they do, that just gets them back. Even with everybody right now.”

Phillips added:

“So I’m going to say Houston with you. But if you ask me this two weeks from now and that’s still where they are, I might not say Houston at that point, because I’m running out of patience with them.”

Houston Astros need a historic run to win AL West this year

The Houston Astros had to wait until the final day of the regular season last year to beat arch-rivals Texas Rangers for the AL West pennant. However, the way their 2024 season has started, the task at hand this year is even more uphill.

Last night’s defeat to the Cubs was their third straight loss. The Blue Jays series seemed like a turning point after the Astros lost four straight to the Yankees to start the season, but it didn’t turn out to be the case. The Astros have won only five games since.

For now, Joe Espada’s focus would be to get the team back over .500. Challenging for the division is a distant goal at this time, and only after the team has a winning record can they start aiming for a playoff push and possibly, a run at the division pennant.

To achieve the latter, it’s going to take nothing short of a historic and monumental run for the Houston Astros.

