"You don't have to worry about me not paying" - Ippei Mizuhara's texts to bookmaker outlines Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter's gambling addiction

Latest reports around the gambling scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara say that the latter will plead guilty to the charges against him. Subsequently, old correspondence in the form of texts and messages reveals that he has stolen much more than the initially believed $4.5 million from Ohtani's account. One of the texts revealed by The Athletic shows the extent of Mizuhara's addiction to gambling, as he wrote to a bookmaker:

"I'm terrible at this sports betting thing... Any chance you can bump me again? As you know, you don't have to worry about me not paying," Mizuhara's text reads.

The IRS started their investigation on Ippei Mizuhara last month after they found transfers made to an illegal bookkeeper from Shohei Ohtani's account. The Los Angeles Dodgers immediately fired the interpreter, with Ohtani releasing a public statement that said he did not know about the transfers being made.

The latest reports reveal that Mizuhara helped Ohtani set up his bank account when the 29-year-old star first moved to the US in 2018 and started using his money for illegal gambling in 2021. Since then, there have been regular payments of around $500,000 to illegal bookmakers.

The total amount stolen from Ohtani is now reported to be over $16 million, with an incredible 19,000 bets placed, resulting in over $40 million in losses. Moreover, correspondence between Mizuhara and his bookie reveals the extent of his addiction, as well as his efforts to hide it from Ohtani.

US attorney states that Shohei Ohtani is a victim in the gambling scandal

When the gambling scandal around Shohei Ohtani and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara first made the news, fans had their doubts about the Los Angeles Dodgers star's involvement. Many believed that Mizuhara was taking the fall for Ohtani.

However, after the IRS investigation into the matter, U.S. attorney Martin Estrada said on Thursday that the evidence suggests that Ohtani has been the victim in the matter. The interpreter lied to get access the Ohtani's bank account and made money transfers without the MLB star's knowledge. As the case builds to a crescendo, the only thing now remaining is the verdict from the court.

