"You wouldn’t have made a pimple on your daddy’s a**” - When Chipper Jones recalled manager Bobby Cox cursing at an umpire over a botched call

Even though Chipper Jones retired from the MLB back in 2012, he remains one of the most beloved and prominent figures in and around the Atlanta Braves organization. The Hall of Fame third baseman was one of the best players in franchise history, helping the club win the 1995 World Series against the Cleveland Indians (Guardians).

"Chipper Jones played 22 years in MLB. He was an all state baseball player and all state QB in football. Career batting avg of 303 with 486 Hone Runs. Not specializing seemed to work out for him" - @coachteeks

The eight-time All-Star was able to turn his incredibly successful playing career into a successful book entitled Ballplayer. The book, which was written by Chipper Jones and Carroll Rogers Walton, documents the ups and downs of the Hall of Famer's career, as well as some of his favorite (and least favorite) stories from his playing days.

One of the stories that the superstar third baseman shared involved his former manager, Hall of Famer Bobby Cox. Chipper shared a story of a time when Cox was ejected from a 1998 matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. Getting ejected from baseball games was not something new to Bobby Cox, who holds the record for the most managerial ejections in MLB history with 162.

"No matter if he was setting records for franchise managerial wins, or for MLB ejections, Bobby Cox embodied passion and baseball excellence. The legendary @Braves skipper turns 79 today!" - @baseballhall

Chipper Jones laughed about Bobby Cox's ejection against the Reds in 1998

The incident that Chipper shared came after the umpire Hunter Wendelstedt missed an out on a sliding play at second base. Cincinnati Reds infielder Bret Boone slid passed second base but Chipper claims that he held the tag, however, Wendelstedt called Boone safe.

This came to the dismay of Atlanta Braves star pitcher John Smoltz, who would be tossed from the game for accidentally bumping into the umpire during a dispute. This set of Bobby Cox who told Hunter, "You wouldn’t have made a pimple on your daddy’s a**"," referring to his father Harry Wendelstedt, who was one of the most respected umpires in the game.

Much to the surprise of no one, Bobby Cox was ejected from the game, joining John Smoltz in the locker room. Chipper Jones said that he was laughing so hard during the incident, which almost led to his ejection from the Cincinnati Reds matchup as well.

