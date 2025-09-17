"Young kid that's just out of his mind" - Logan Webb agrees with Mookie Betts that 24-year-old Giants rookie is the 'weirdest' guy in baseball

San Francisco Giants' pitcher Logan Webb recently appeared on Mookie Betts' popular show, "On Base." In this episode, Betts immediately treated Webb to a popular segment of his show.

As part of the segment, the Los Angeles Dodgers player asked Webb if he was on base with the fact that 24-year-old Giants player Drew Gilbert is the weirdest guy in baseball. After thinking for a short while, Webb went on base with it.

Webb said:

"I'm gonna have to go on base with that. He's the best, though." (3:15 onwards).

Furthermore, a video of Gilbert goofing around was played during the segment. When Betts asked Webb if that was Gilbert, the Giants' star pitcher said:

"Yeah, I mean that's him all the time. … There's no off switch. I'm going to see him right when I go to the field at 1:00; he's going to be just like this. It's great."

At 24, Drew Gilbert is playing his first-ever MLB season with the San Francisco Giants. As of this writing, Gilbert has amassed 74 at-bats with an average of .216. He also has 10 runs, 3 home runs and 12 RBIs to his name.

Logan Webb told Mookie Betts that Drew Gilbert is the guy the Giants needed

After Logan Webb went On Base with Mookie Betts calling Drew Gilbert the weirdest guy in baseball, Betts also added that every team needs a character like Gilbert. Once again agreeing with Betts, Webb said that Gilbert is the type of guy the Giants needed.

Webb said:

"Oh, 100%. I mean, it's exactly, it's weird to say, but it's exactly what we kind of needed. He's just a young, I mean, a young kid that's just out of his mind all the time." (3:44 onwards)

When asked, Webb also mentioned that Drew Gilbert's character stays the same when he's off the field, living a regular life in regular clothes. Webb also revealed that the Giants team always tells Gilbert to never change.

