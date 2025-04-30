Young Phillies fan breaks the internet imitating Jose Alvarado in crunch situation

It was a wild night at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, with fans witnessing a thriller at hand between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals. However, it was a young fan who captivated everyone's attention on the internet.

During the eighth inning, reliever Jose Alvarado was tasked with protecting a one-run lead. He allowed two hits, and the bases were loaded while he was pitching to pinch hitter Alex Call.

At the same moment, cameras turned to a young fan in action, imitating Alvarado. The reliever punched out Call to end the inning without giving up a single run. He followed it up with a unique celebration, which was also imitated by the same young fan.

This is what baseball means and fans are swooning over it on the internet, with the video having 1.7 million views already.

"This kid is gonna be the Closer for the Phillies in a few years," Rob Friedman wrote.

Phillies fans applaud young fan for living baseball dream

The young fan ignited baseball fandom over the internet, once the most-watched sport in the US. Kids growing up used to imitate several actions of top baseball pitchers. Nowadays, it has become a rare thing.

However, when the young fan brought it back to reality, fans on the internet couldn't help but applaud his passion for the sport.

"Phillies have this kid throw out the first pitch PLEASE," one fan asked the club.

"Can he play right now?" another added.

"Few years? This kid will be the 2nd best pen arm now," another fan was bullish on young fan's prospects.

"He even has the celebration down!" another fan wrote.

"Saw that live... way cool..," another added.

Reactions continued as fans poured their heart out watching the moment.

"This is the best clip today," one fan said.

"Pure moment. I love it," another wrote.

As for the game, the Nats rallied back into the game with four runs in the ninth inning. However, the Phillies walked it off by scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth to take home the win 7-6. It was a wild pitch that helped Bryson Stott win the game in the final innings.

With the win, Philadelphia improved to 16-13 while the Nationals slid to 13-17.

