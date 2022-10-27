David Ortiz, a Hall of Famer and MLB legend, was shot while traveling to the Dominican Republic in 2019. Tiffany Ortiz, David Ortiz's estranged wife, expressed her gratitude to the person she believed saved Big Papi’s life:

“Your heroism and selflessness were the first steps to ensuring David could get the urgent care he required. For that, we are eternally grateful.”

The Boston Red Sox, for whom Ortiz played for many years, thanked the surgeons and released a statement:

“David remains in guarded condition in the surgical intensive care unit following his second surgery. He continues to heal and make progress. David will continue to recover in the ICU and future updates on his condition will be provided when necessary.”

Here's the tweet:

"The #RedSox today issued the following statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz:" - Red Sox

Tiffany and David married in 2002; however, they announced their separation and impending divorce in 2013. However, they patched things up a year later.

The couple has three kids together: D'Angelo, 14; Alexandra, 14; and Jessica, 22.

Leo Ortiz, David's father, discussed the event with ESPN:

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred.”

He added:

“At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son."

Later, Ortiz broke down in tears when giving CNN his first interview since being shot:

“I almost died, man. I was in a coma. People were criticizing me as if I deserved to be killed.”

Ortiz made his MLB debut on Sept. 2, 1997, with the Minnesota Twins, where he played from 1997 to 2002.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox.

Ortiz signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox after the Twins dropped him, and he stayed with them through 2016.

David Ortiz's Hall of Fame induction

David Ortiz's Hall of Fame plaque describes the player as:

"Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch, with legendary postseason performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in a 10-year stretch."

Ortiz is currently employed as an MLB studio commentator for FOX Sports.

