"Your home is a liability" - Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez once redefined value of properties beyond traditional like labels

Alex Rodriguez might be one of the biggest names in the sport of baseball currently. But, throughout his life, he has wanted to become a successful businessman and build his own 'empire.' After a few successful ventures, Rodriguez can now be seen giving interviews on his tactics and how he approaches a business model.

Rodriguez, a three-time MVP and a multiple All-Star, is regarded as one of the best in the game. He was a star attraction in the 2009 Yankees lineup that won the last World Series in franchise history so far.

The baseball legend has used up his earnings from his career and found a place in real estate instead. The former Yankee owns multiple apartments around the country and earns through rent and other services.

Speaking on the Pivot Podcast, A-Rod spoke about the difference between an asset and liability. Surprisingly for some, he termed someone's house as liability instead of an asset and went onto justify it from a business perspective.

"When people look at their homes they say 'this is an asset,"' Alex Rodriguez said. "Well they are wrong because your home is a liability, your multi-family is an asset... If something puts money into your pocket it's a liability."

The inspiration behind Alex Rodriguez's plans to become a businessman

Alex Rodriguez's inspiration to become a businessman came from his father who owned a shoe store in Manhattan.

“Before we had these iPhones, like, they called him the human calculator. He was really good with numbers,” Rodriguez said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “If you bought three shoes, most people needed to get a calculator out or something. And he would just say, like, the total is $322 plus 42 cents. And that includes tax and everything. They thought he was like a magician.”

Things seemed to have worked out well for A-Rod both as a baseball player and a businessman. He featured as a 'Shark' on Shark Tank and also owns stakes in the NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves.

