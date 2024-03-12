"Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated" - Darryl Strawberry feels grateful as MLB great survives a heart attack

Former New York Mets outfielder Darryl Strawberry suffered a heart attack on Monday morning, according to Metsmerized Online. He is reported to have undergone a stent procedure and is doing fine now.

The 62-year-old took to Instagram to share an update on his health after the procedure. He started by thanking the almighty for saving him. He also thanked the medical team and the staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis.

"Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack," Strawberry wrote in his post caption.

"I am so happy and honored to report that all is well. So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration. Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus Name!"

Darryl Strawberry, who has been knocked down several times in his life, attributed his ability to recover from addiction and cancer to his late mother, Ruby, who died in 1996.

“My sweet little mother. She raised me right. I just made the choice to live a heathen lifestyle," he said (via The NY Post).

Darryl Strawberry helped ex-Mets catcher overcome alcohol addiction

Recently, former Mets catcher Barry Lyons recalled how an encounter with Darryl Strawberry, who too was an ex-drunk at the time, helped him overcome alcohol addiction.

“I’m thankful to have been brought through by my faith in God, but Darryl was instrumental in [me] beginning that journey,” Lyons told The NY Post.

The encounter took place during a 25-year-anniversary weekend reunion party of the ’86 Mets at the former Strawberry’s Sports Grill in Douglaston, Queens.

“I saw Darryl and he had a big smile on his face and a glow and a peace that told me something was different. Three months later I surrendered and I gave my life to Christ,” Lyons said.

“Jack Daniels, ‘ol Number 7 was my poison. For years, I couldn’t do without it,” he added.

Lyons, 63, mentioned that he last drank on January 2, 2012.

Moreover, Lyons is invited when the Mets retire Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 at CitiField on April 14 and Darry Strawberry’s No. 18 on June 1 this year.

