"Your wedding is so pretty, wish you were here" - Houston Astros' Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton reminisce about missing their wedding due to Game 7 of the 2017 World Series

In November 2017, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and recalled the missing their wedding because of Game 7 of the World Series.

Justin Verlander played for the Detroit Tigers in first part of the 2017 MLB Season. However, the Tigers traded him to the Houston Astros before the trade deadline.

Kate and Justin's marriage had been planned long before. Their wedding day coincided with the date Game 7 was to be played. The pair didn't expect the Detroit Tigers, Justin's former team, to play in the World Series and, thus, mutually fixed the date. Little did they know that Verlander would be traded to Houston, and their plans would be ruined.

On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Kate said:

"We planned the wedding before… obviously, he was traded, and we've been planning this thing."

Verlander continued:

"We were planning this thing saying 'you know, if best case scenario we go to the World Series, there's really only one thing that could throw a huge wrench into all of our plans. It's not the World Series, it's going to Game 7 of the World Series."

Upton interjected:

"And guess where we went! Everybody's in Italy. Everyone's at the venue. We had an event that night and everyone's texting us like "your wedding is so pretty! Wish you were here!"

"Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Missed Their Wedding Because of the World Series." - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Game 7 of the 2017 World Series was on November 2, when the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to bag the World Series championship.

"WORLD CHAMPIONS!" - Kate Upton

Kate and Justin postponed their wedding a couple days and tied the knot on November 4, 2017.

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical" - Kate Upton

It was indeed a special and memorable year for Kate and Justin.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are still going strong and are proud parents of a daughter

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue famed Kate Upton and Justin Verlander welcomed their first child, Genevieve, in November 2018, a year after their marriage.

Recently, the trio made an appearance at the MLB All-Star Game 2022.

"The Verlanders have arrived." - Houston Astros

Upton and Verlander are still going strong. In November, the pair will celebrate their fifth marriage anniversary.

