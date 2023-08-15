Yu Darvish: Padres pitcher breaks all-time MLB record in game vs Orioles

Yu Darvish created history as he became the only Japanese player in MLB history with 1,919 strikeouts. In doing so he became the all-time leader of Japanese-born pitchers with the most Ks in league history.

Darvish has established himself as a leading pitcher in the league. After making the move from Japan's Nippon Professional League, the 36-year-old veteran has been selected as a 5x All-Star. He has an overall 103-83 record with a 3.56 ERA. Currently with the San Diego Padres, he has played for the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Even though he is having a mediocre season this time around, the 36-year-old has been a force to reckon with on the mound during his stay in the US. He accomplished the strikeouts feat in a losing effort against the Baltimore Orioles.

Darvish started the game with just six strikeouts behind his Japanese compatriot Hideo Nomo. Interestingly, Nomo who is a special assistant in the baseball operations department at the Padres, watched on from his luxury suite in the stands.

The strikeout came in the top of the sixth innings with two outs in the innings as the Japanese got Ramon Urias out on a three-strike count. It was Darvish's sixth and final K of the game as he completed a stat line of seven innings pitched with eight hits and 6Ks, walking one.

Yu Darvish and Padres unable to beat the AL-leading Orioles

Regardless of his momentous achievement, Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres will not be happy with how things panned out in the game against the Orioles. A bases-clearing double in the fifth by Gunnar Henderson gave the O's a four-run lead which San Diego couldn't bounce back from.

Heading into the series, the Padres were fourth in the NL West standings and look to be further slipping as all hopes for playoff contention seem to be lost.