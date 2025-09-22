Yu Darvish's son Shoei pulls off a trendy homecoming ask, inviting Emily Kovarik as his date with flair

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish's son Shoei publicly asked Emily to their school's homecoming dance in a classic way. Darvish's son reshared a post of Emily Kovarik on his Instagram story.The story features Shoei holding a Hoco Proposal sign that reads:&quot;This game may be over but I have one more stunt to pull - Hoco.&quot;Yu Darvish's son Shoei reshared a story.(shoeidar/Instagram)Emily is dressed in her cheerleading uniform and beside him holding a bouquet. Shoei is also following in his father's steps as a pitcher. He throws for the Cathedral Catholic High School varsity baseball team in San Diego. He also played for the San Diego Padres' scout team.Earlier this month, Shoei shared a story about practicing indoors for pitching. The digital display showed a pitch velocity of 91.6 mph.Yu Darvish's son Shoei reshared a story.(shoeidar/Instagram)From the late April scout report, Shoei's pitching speed was between 88-90 mph, with his two-seam variation sitting in the 87-88 mph range. Adding to his advanced skills, his curveball command is between 76-80 mph. Yu Darvish’s son, Shoei, wants to stay in the UC San Diego baseball programThrough an Instagram post in August, Shoei Darvish announced that he will stay with the University of California, San Diego. He wrote a caption:“Staying home @ucsdbsb #committed”. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn March 12, SportsCenter shared a carousel of Shoei's performance in the class of ’26 – Cathedral Catholic High School. The post tagged Yu Darvish and Shoei and called him “like his dad.”The caption reads:“Shoei Darvish, a pitcher like his dad Yu Darvish, is an uncommitted 2026 RHP. He also plays travel baseball for the San Diego Padres’ scout team.”Due to elbow inflammation, Yu Darvish was placed on the 60-day injured list to begin the season. He returned in July and, since then, in 14 starts, he has posted a 4-5 record to go along with an ERA of 5.51.