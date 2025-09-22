  • home icon
  • Yu Darvish's son Shoei pulls off a trendy homecoming ask, inviting Emily Kovarik as his date with flair

Yu Darvish's son Shoei pulls off a trendy homecoming ask, inviting Emily Kovarik as his date with flair

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 22, 2025 14:41 GMT
Yu Darvish with his son Shoei.(@darvishsefat/@shoeidar/Instagram)
Yu Darvish with his son Shoei.(@darvishsefat/@shoeidar/Instagram)

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish's son Shoei publicly asked Emily to their school's homecoming dance in a classic way. Darvish's son reshared a post of Emily Kovarik on his Instagram story.

The story features Shoei holding a Hoco Proposal sign that reads:

"This game may be over but I have one more stunt to pull - Hoco."
Yu Darvish&#039;s son Shoei reshared a story.(shoeidar/Instagram)
Yu Darvish's son Shoei reshared a story.(shoeidar/Instagram)

Emily is dressed in her cheerleading uniform and beside him holding a bouquet. Shoei is also following in his father's steps as a pitcher. He throws for the Cathedral Catholic High School varsity baseball team in San Diego. He also played for the San Diego Padres' scout team.

Earlier this month, Shoei shared a story about practicing indoors for pitching. The digital display showed a pitch velocity of 91.6 mph.

Yu Darvish&#039;s son Shoei reshared a story.(shoeidar/Instagram)
Yu Darvish's son Shoei reshared a story.(shoeidar/Instagram)

From the late April scout report, Shoei's pitching speed was between 88-90 mph, with his two-seam variation sitting in the 87-88 mph range. Adding to his advanced skills, his curveball command is between 76-80 mph.

Yu Darvish’s son, Shoei, wants to stay in the UC San Diego baseball program

Through an Instagram post in August, Shoei Darvish announced that he will stay with the University of California, San Diego. He wrote a caption:

“Staying home @ucsdbsb #committed”.
On March 12, SportsCenter shared a carousel of Shoei's performance in the class of ’26 – Cathedral Catholic High School. The post tagged Yu Darvish and Shoei and called him “like his dad.”

The caption reads:

“Shoei Darvish, a pitcher like his dad Yu Darvish, is an uncommitted 2026 RHP. He also plays travel baseball for the San Diego Padres’ scout team.”

Due to elbow inflammation, Yu Darvish was placed on the 60-day injured list to begin the season. He returned in July and, since then, in 14 starts, he has posted a 4-5 record to go along with an ERA of 5.51.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Krutik Jain
