Yuki Matsui Free Agency Update: Padres close to signing coveted Japanese reliever on multi-year deal

It appears that the San Diego Padres are nearing a multi-year contract with free agent Yuki Matsui. The 28-year-old relief pitcher from Japan is looking to make the jump to North America, and according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, he may soon call Southern California home.

"Yuki Matsui is close to signing a multiyear contract with the Padres, source confirms. Credit to @YamadaSANSPO and @Feinsand for the initial reporting. @MLBNetwork @MLB" - @jonmorosi

According to a report from the Japan-based news outlet Sankei Sports, the left-handed relief pitcher has already cleared the medical examinations. Although there has been no announcement on behalf of the San Diego Padres, it appears that Yuki Matsui's signing will be made official sooner rather than later.

The 28-year-old will be coming to the MLB with a plethora of experience in Japan's NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball). He is one of the most intriguing bullpen arms available on the open market given his successful track record in his home country.

As a member of the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles (where he spent his entire Japanese career), Matsui developed into an elite relief pitcher out of the bullpen. Over the course of 659.2 innings, Matsui posted a 2.40 ERA with 860 strikeouts and 236 saves.

"The Padres have offered LHP Yuki Matsui a contract, source confirms. San Diego has been looking for relievers with the ability to close; Matsui is coming off a career-high 39 saves with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in 2023. @MLB @MLBNetwork" - @jonmorosi

Yuki Matsui is known for his diminutive size on the pitching mound

The San Diego Padres are entering a pivotal offseason, as the club will need to replace several All-Stars on the roster. One of those players is arguably the best closer in baseball, Josh Hader. Hader, who is not exactly a skyscraper, measures in at 5-foot-11 and weighs 180lbs.

Matusi on the other hand has a reported size of 5-foot-8 and 167lbs. His small stature may surprise some given the size of some bullpen arms that enter the game. A World Series champion with the Texas Rangers, Aroldis Chapman, comes in at 6-foot-4 and 235lbs. It remains to be seen if Matsui's size will affect him as he makes the jump to North America.

