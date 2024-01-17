Yuliesky Gurriel Free Agency: Insider reports veteran hitter drawing 'interest' from MLB teams 

Veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel is garnering interest from MLB teams as the 2024 season approaches, according to reports by Insider Fracys Romero. The 39-year-old, two-time World Series champion and former batting champion, spent seven seasons with the Houston Astros before joining the Miami Marlins for the 2023 season.

Gurriel’s performance with the Marlins was a mix of highs and lows. Starting strong with a .291/.350/.440 slash line in his first 157 plate appearances, his production dwindled, ending the season with a less impressive .204/.262/.287 over the final 172 plate appearances. This followed a lackluster season in 2022 when he posted a .242/.288/.360 output in his final season with the Houston Astros.

Despite his recent struggles, Gurriel’s history includes impressive achievements. However, questions about his age and recent performance may limit his options to a minor league deal for the upcoming season.

Yuli Gurriel could join his brother in Arizona Diamondbacks

Gurriel’s brother, Lourdes, who also plays professional baseball, recently re-signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, sparking speculation about a potential landing spot for Yuli. The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians are other teams that could be interested, considering their previous connections or specific roster needs.

With Gurriel just two home runs away from reaching 100 for his career and 61 hits shy of 1000, teams might see potential value in his veteran experience and contributions. However, the key question remains how teams view Gurriel’s role –baseman or designated hitter.

As Gurriel contemplates his future and potential offers, the decision-making process is ongoing. Fans and analysts alike await the veteran hitter’s decision and the role teams envision for him in the upcoming season.

