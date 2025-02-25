Yusei Kikuchi’s signature Japanese whiskey celebration gets Angels teammate's approval

Yusei Kikuchi was added by the Los Angeles Angels this offseason on a three-year, $63 million contract in November. Along with him, comes a special ritual, which he started during his stay with the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

A fine lover of wine, Kikuchi celebrates games where he earns wins in a special way with his teammates. He would take out an expensive bottle of whiskey and share it with his teammates to celebrate.

Now that he has arrived in Anaheim, podcast host Chris Rose got candid and asked Angels flamethrower Ben Joyce if he would join in the ritual by Kikuchi this season.

"I don't know. I mean, I'm not a drinker, but if it's for the guys, I'll take a shot of this whiskey —why not? If we're gaming and it's with the boys, I'm all for it," Joyce said (20:55 onwards).

Yusei Kikuchi feels "honored" to start Opening Day game for Angels

The Angels generally don't pay a lot to starting pitchers, but they did it for Yusei Kikuchi, who last week was announced the projected starter for the Angels Opening Day game against the White Sox on March 27 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“I’m very happy and honored,” Kikuchi said through interpreter Yusuke Oshima. “I’m hoping we get off to a great start, starting with Game 1.”

It wasn't until Thursday when Angels manager Ron Washington made it official. He expects the Japanese pitcher to lead the pitching staff in Anaheim.

“I didn’t tell him, it’s just obvious,” Washington said. “We just signed him to a big contract. We didn't bring him here to be a four or a five. We didn't bring him here to be three or a two. We brought him here to lead our staff. That's the obvious part.”

Last season, Yusei Kikuchi spent time between the Blue Jays and the Houston Astros. He finished the season, posting a a 4.05 ERA with 206 strikeouts in 175.2 innings.

Angels teammates will be in for a treat if Kikuchi ends up leading the team to a win. A brand new "The Yamakazi" malt might just be waiting to come out from behind the cupboard for everyone to take a sip in for joy.

