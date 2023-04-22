Zac Gallen Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Arizona Diamondbacks' Cy Young candidate

The MLB trade deadline is still months away, but one of the hottest names on the market is Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen. The 27-year-old right-hander has emerged as one of the most exciting young arms in the game, and as such, many teams are rumored to be interested in acquiring his services.

Here are the top three landing spots for Gallen:

Many teams are rumored to be interested in Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen could trade for the San Diego Padres

The Padres have been one of the most aggressive teams in baseball in recent years, and they have a stacked lineup that could make them a real contender in the postseason. However, their starting pitching has been somewhat of a weakness this season, and adding a pitcher like Gallen would give them a huge boost.

The Padres have a number of top prospects that they could potentially offer in exchange for Gallen, and if they're willing to part with some of them, it could be a match made in heaven.

The Padres are one of the possible landing spots for Zac Gallen

The Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are another team that could use some help in the starting pitching department, and they've been linked to Gallen in recent weeks. Toronto has one of the most potent offenses in baseball, but their starting rotation has struggled to keep up.

Adding a pitcher like Gallen would give them a legitimate ace at the top of the rotation, and could help them make a push for a playoff spot in the competitive AL East.

The Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are always a team to watch when it comes to trades, and they have the prospect capital to potentially land Gallen. They already have one of the best starting rotations in baseball, but injuries have plagued them this season, and adding another arm like Gallen would give them even more depth.

Plus, the Dodgers have shown a willingness to be aggressive in the past, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them make a move for Gallen.

The Dodgers could also be interested in trading for Zac Gallen

No matter where Gallen ends up, he's sure to be a valuable addition to any team. With his impressive arsenal of pitches and his ability to miss bats, he's quickly become one of the most exciting pitchers to watch in baseball.

The Diamondbacks will certainly miss him if he's traded, but they have a chance to land some valuable assets in return and continue building for the future.

